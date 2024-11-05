BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff warms up before the home opener against Southern Illinois at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Saturday the Cougars head north to Salt Lake City to face rival Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

After attending his first BYU football game, a 38-9 Cougars rout of No. 13 Kansas State on Sept. 21, local Rabbi Chaim Zippel snapped a quick photo of himself and BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The friends held up a T-shirt proclaiming Retzlaff as the “BYJew,” a nickname Retzlaff gave himself days after getting to BYU in 2023.

Then Zippel posted it on X, the social networking service formerly known as Twitter.

Then the photo went viral. As of Oct. 31, it had received more than 5 million views.

Since then, that T-shirt and others created by Zippel and the Chabad of Utah County that he established nearly two years ago in Lehi have been sold by the thousands, and Retzlaff’s national notoriety as the first Jewish quarterback at a school supported and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has reached epic proportions.

“It has been crazy,” Zippel told the Deseret News on Monday. “It has almost become a full-time focus for me. It has been nothing short of amazing.”

Imagine what it has been like for Retzlaff, then. The junior college transfer from Corona, California, who was in a tight battle with Gerry Bohanon to be BYU’s starting quarterback last August, is suddenly the face, and the voice, of BYU’s No. 9-ranked football team.

The Cougars, and their Jewish quarterback, have become a national story, thanks to the uniqueness of the religious partnership and Retzlaff’s success. Once ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the worst starting QB in the Big 12, he’s now being talked about as a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year candidate, a possibility if the Cougars (8-0) keep winning.

BYU and Retzlaff face a huge test Saturday, though, as the Cougars travel to Salt Lake City to face rival Utah (4-4) in the rivalry game at Rice-Eccles Stadium (8:15 p.m. MST, ESPN).

Suffice it to say that the Cougars’ surprising season and Retzlaff’s rise have kept the folks in the BYU sports information department extremely busy.

Jon McBride, BYU’s associate athletic director for communications and media strategy, said that Retzlaff has given nearly 50 interviews since the season began, including 20 or so to national reporters and personalities such as Jim Rome, Rich Eisen and Matt Leinart. Last week, when BYU was idle, Retzlaff did five national interviews alone, McBride said.

Retzlaff has joined the ranks of some of the most nationally publicized BYU student-athletes ever in the age of digital media, a list that includes basketball star Jimmer Fredette, quarterbacks Taysom Hill, Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall and defenders Ziggy Ansah and Kyle Van Noy.

“You kinda understand that it comes with the job,” Retzlaff said, giving a “shoutout” to the “best media squad” in the country — McBride and BYU football spokespersons Brett Pyne and Kenny Cox. “But at the same time, I don’t think I ever saw myself talking to all these guys — like the Rome and Eisen shows, and with Leinart like we are just casually talking.

“It is a cool deal, man. It is cool to be able to embrace the moment, but not get caught up in it too much and just keep on moving and going in the right direction,” he continued.

In the first five weeks of the season, Retzlaff did 24 interviews, including seven national interviews. In the last five weeks, he’s done 23 more, including 12 national. He’s been featured by ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports and many more national outlets.

And Rabbi Zippel has been ecstatic about it; proceeds from the T-shirt sales are going to build the growing Jewish community in Utah County.

“It is remarkable. In the Jewish community, we don’t get a lot of sports heroes to look up to. And I think that Jake is aware of that, and he has done everything he can to work hard and put his head down, and to not take anything for granted, to pave the way for other Jewish kids living in small communities … to look up and say, ‘Hey, I can do that, too.’”

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff smiles during BYU basketball exhibition game against Colorado Christian at the Marriott Center on Oct. 30, 2024. | Abby Shelton, BYU Photo

Zippel said Retzlaff’s story has been known locally since the Deseret News reported it in April 2023, but it really took off nationally after Retzlaff’s big game against K-State, and the tweets that swept the nation. He relayed the story of going to an Apple Store in Utah County and having an employee immediately recognize him as “Jake’s Rabbi” and wanting a picture with him.

“That is just like a (snapshot) of the little bit of the chaos that we went through,” Zippel said. “I have had rabbis around the country — in Malibu, California, in Kansas, in Nebraska, in Chicago, in Arizona, reaching out and saying, ‘This is amazing. How can I get a shirt? Can we bring Jake out to speak? Can we meet him?’”

Zippel said Retzlaff has been “fearless” through all of it. The Chabad of Utah County held its first public Hanukkah celebration last December — after Retzlaff had gone 0-4 as BYU’s starting QB to end the season — in the historic Provo courthouse and more than 200 people showed up to celebrate and hear Retzlaff speak.

“He was our highlight, and the message he delivered was that people around the country, since the Oct. 7th attack (in Israel), are unfortunately being forced to hide their Judaism. … And Jake, to say he didn’t care (that Jews are being forced to hide) is an understatement. Jake wears it so proudly. He walks around with his (Star of David) necklace. And uses the nickname that he wears so proudly, the BYJew, all of it. He’s made us so proud.”

Since then, Retzlaff and Zippel have met together with BYU President C. Shane Reese, head football coach Kalani Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe, among other school leaders.

“How loving, how respectful, how open BYU has been to it has been amazing,” Zippel said. “They have been so welcoming, from the very first minute. … We got them shirts and they absolutely loved them. Before Jake came, even, they have always been friendly to the Jewish people. They have done an outstanding job of making us feel comfortable. They have been fantastic.”

When BYU discovered the ‘strong-armed’ Retzlaff

Retzlaff said because he and his father, Steve, a junior college football coach, watched a lot of college football when he was a youngster, he was familiar with BYU as a football program, but knew little about its mission and ownership. His mother, Maxanne, is a former college tennis coach and a “Brooklyn Jew,” according to her son.

“When BYU reached out to recruit me, I was excited, man,” Jake said. “I knew they were big-time in college football. I knew less about (the church sponsorship), but I’ve learned a lot since then. I have a lot of respect for it.”

While he was in his second season of juco ball, at Riverside City College, having transferred there from Golden West College, BYU coaches told him they would be visiting on a particular day and to get a few receivers lined up to catch some passes from him.

“I told my guys, and all 30 of them came out because BYU was going to be there,” he said. “That goes to show the excitement that they had. … My first unofficial visit to BYU, that was awesome. I knew that this was a special place when I came up here to visit.”

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick remembers that visit to Riverside CC well.

“It was a very long throwing session,” Roderick said. “I thought his arm was going to fall off, he threw so many balls that day. He did have a large group of guys, and one of the things I was really impressed with is he took charge of it and ran the show. He told them what to do, what routes he wanted. He had a plan, he executed it for us, and did very well.”

Impressed by the incredible numbers Retzlaff put up at Golden West and Riverside, and by his athleticism and powerful arm, Roderick and Sitake made the offer. Retzlaff backed up Kedon Slovis most of last season, then got the starting nod when Slovis sustained elbow and shoulder injuries against Texas.

“His background and his faith are important to us. We want to encourage him to live his faith as openly and as much as he wants.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake on QB Jake Retzlaff

“I believed in him all along. But I also knew we were going to go through a process of development, just like we did with Zach (Wilson), just like we did with Jaren (Hall),” Roderick said. “And we are still in that process. … But I have always believed in him. He is a very good thrower. He can make plays. I think we will see him keep getting better each week.”

Sitake said there was never any hesitation to bring Retzlaff to BYU after coaches went through the school’s honor code and other peculiarities of Provo with him and his parents.

“His background and his faith are important to us. We want to encourage him to live his faith as openly and as much as he wants,” Sitake said. “Everybody looks at the differences in religion, but this is a time that we can look at the things that we have in common, and build off that, and we can appreciate each other. He has brought a different perspective and a different light to our team, and I am glad he is here.”

Retzlaff has felt the welcome deeply: “As a culture we love to point out the differences in each other. But we have way more similarities. That’s something I’ve gotten to discover here is that so many guys are so much like me,” said Retzlaff, who is one of three Jews on campus.

Retzlaff has completed 137 of 229 passes (59.8%) for 1,872 yards and 18 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He’s a legitimate running threat, too, with 63 carries for 303 yards and three TDs.

“He is doing a great job. Is there room for improvement? Of course. I am really proud of the way he has been able to get better every week, and the way he has embraced all the opportunities — whether it is a difficult circumstance or a favorable one,” Sitake said. “He is super humble, so he is always looking for an opportunity to get better. I am really proud of his leadership and really honored to be his coach.”

How Retzlaff became BYU’s starting QB, face of the program

BYU redshirt junior receiver Chase Roberts remembers the first time he met the “little juco kid” who would be passing him the ball with regularity in what Roberts has said will likely be his last season in Provo.

“He could really sling the ball. We knew he had the confidence and the fire to go out and make plays. He has always been making these amazing throws. Even if he was the backup, there was always that aspect,” Roberts said. “We knew Jake had the skillset and the mindset to play at a high level and now he is showing it, being one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, and college football.”

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff runs during game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As the magical season has worn on, the fifth time BYU has been 8-0, Roberts has watched Retzlaff, his “locker buddy,” become a leader off the field as much as on it.

“I have always known that he had it in him to become a good ambassador for this university, even though he has a Jewish background,” Roberts said. “He has that faith in him. He’s a good dude that loves the fans, loves the kids, and kids want to be like him, because that’s how he lives his life.

“He has just fit into that role so well. It comes from making plays on the field. He has been doing that,” Roberts continued. “We are very proud of what he’s done so far and what he is going to do for this university and what his legacy is going to be for the future.”

If Retzlaff can beat the Utes on Saturday night, something that a BYU quarterback hasn’t done since 2006 when his trusted advisor and mentor John Beck did in a 33-31 win at Rice-Eccles, the plucky junior will become legendary — and not just because he’s not of the predominant faith at BYU.

“He has really bought into the culture here at BYU. I think that is the biggest thing. And then people start to see that and want to be like him — players on this team and also people away, not on the team,” Roberts said. “He has really just fit into that role perfectly. A BYU quarterback has big shoes to fill. He’s done so great in that.”

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff celebrates with fans after the Cougars' win over Baylor Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas. The 8-0 Cougars play rival Utah Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Richard W. Rodriguez, Associated Press

Senior running back Hinckley Ropati formed an immediate bond with Retzlaff because he, too, started at the junior college level (Cerritos JC) in California before arriving at BYU.

“I did my research on him and saw the type of numbers he was putting up and was like, ‘OK, this guy is a baller,’” Ropati said. “We already had that commonality of both being juco guys. So we hit it off right away. Dude is a great guy. He is funny and just the way he approaches the game, I respect so much.”

Roberts said Retzlaff has acclimated well, and navigated the Provo and BYU culture and all its quirks and oddities with aplomb.

“He has a girlfriend here so I am sure that helps, too,” Roberts said, laughing. “She can show him around. I don’t know if I should mention that. Sorry, girls. Sorry, ladies.”

‘Bringing the LDS and Jewish communities together’

After he threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in a 37-24 win at Central Florida on Oct. 26, a reporter from the Jewish Journal thanked him for “bringing so much joy to Jewish fans and for representing the faith in such a positive way.”

How was he doing it, the inquisitor wanted to know.

“The world is a better place when we are just positive with each other. And so that is all I can be, is super positive, in every aspect of life,” he said, mentioning the law of attraction that Sitake often references.

“If you talk about doing things and talk about being successful, you got a better chance of being successful,” Retzlaff continued. “So when it comes to the global lookout on conflicts, if we were just more positive, the world would be a better place. And if we just understood each other, it would be better. That’s all I try to do, man, is be positive. Just bring people together. Bring the LDS community and the Jewish community together.”

Rabbi Zippel and Retzlaff said his notoriety and success is causing some longtime Utah fans, who happen to be Jewish, a little bit of internal turmoil this weekend in Salt Lake City. One is Zippel’s brother-in-law, who oversees the Chabad at the University of Utah, and two are more closely related.

“Two of my brothers, who I am really close with, have always been Utes fans. And they certainly had a lot to say ahead of this season (when Utah was picked to win the Big 12),” Zippel said. “Those voices have definitely gone quiet throughout the season, to the point that I don’t even know what colors they will be wearing this Saturday night. … As for me, I am all-in on BYU, for sure.”

Retzlaff said he’s received messages from throughout the world congratulating him on his success, and what he is accomplishing at a school that has only a handful of Jewish students.

“Now people tell me, ‘Dude, my best friend is Jewish and now he’s a Cougar fan. Or, dude, I have a Jewish colleague, and now he’s a BYU fan.’” Retzlaff said. “That’s awesome to me. That is just more positivity to me. They get to cheer for something on a Saturday, and that is more positivity in the world, and that’s awesome. And then you get to inspire kids, which is the most fun part of it.”