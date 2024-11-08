A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Zimbabwe and serving in the African country of Benin passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 6
Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe, 24, who was serving in the Benin Cotonou Mission, suffered a sudden medical episode at his apartment, which resulted in a fall and head injury, said Sam Penrod, a Church spokesman, in a statement released Thursday, Nov. 7, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The cause of death is underdetermined at this time, Penrod added.
View Comments