This year’s theme for Light the World is “Be Someone’s Angel.”
Last year, to kickoff the initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared the Savior’s light in Times Square. With another Christmas season approaching, people can prepare for new opportunities to share His light by asking themselves, “How can I be an angel to those around me this December?”
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12).
