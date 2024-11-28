A nativity scene is illuminated by a candle in front of some Christmas lights at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

For almost 60 years, the Christmas light displays have been attracting thousands of guests to Church headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City during the holiday season.

Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as construction on Temple Square, have changed certain experiences for holiday visitors in the past few years. Still, there is plenty to see and do in and around Temple Square to celebrate the Savior’s birth.

“We hope people enjoy the peace of the season and just the joy of being with family and friends and the community,” said Jay Warnick, Ground Services Group manager in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.