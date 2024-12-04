Nativities such as this can been seen everywhere in the Payson Community Crèche event, an annual December spectacle.

The vision of the Payson Community Crèche in Payson, Utah, is to help families put the focus of Christmas back on the Savior, Jesus Christ.

A crèche is a model or tableau representing the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth, displayed in homes or public places at Christmas. As such, this annual Christmas event displays Nativities, collects donations through JustServe (a website that displays local service projects and events), hangs festive banners and hosts live choirs singing holiday music.

Steve Pace, a Latter-day Saint living in Payson, started the activity in 2005 after moving with his family from Canada to Utah and finding to his surprise that crèches were not all that common in their new home. Stunned, Pace pitched the idea of starting an annual crèche as a ward activity to the Payson Utah Mount Nebo Stake.

