Pope Francis holds the hand of a toddler as he salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

The pope remains hospitalized in Rome on Tuesday after doctors discovered a more complex respiratory tract infection than he was initially believed to have.

Pope Francis has been in the hospital, the Policlinico A. Gemelli, since Friday, when he sought out treatment for bronchitis, according to The Associated Press.

Vatican officials have said the pope is stable, resting well and engaged in many of his daily routines, such as reading the newspaper, but they’ve also cancelled upcoming events and chosen not to say how long the hospitalization is expected to last.

“Pope Francis will not be participating in papal audiences through the weekend as well as a Mass for deacons scheduled for Sunday,” The New York Times reported.

Pope hospitalized

The current hospital stay is Francis' fourth in the past four years, and it has sparked concern about his overall health.

The pope, who is 88 and has led the Catholic Church since March 2013, has had multiple respiratory illnesses, colon surgery, hernia surgery and growing back and knee pain in recent years.

“Because of knee problems and sciatica nerve pains, he often uses a wheelchair, walker or cane,” The New York Times reported.

Related Why tension between the Trump administration and Catholic Church is ratcheting up

Francis has struggled with respiratory illnesses throughout his life after having part of his right lung removed as a young man.

“He is prone to bouts of influenza and bronchitis during the cold winter months,” per The New York Times.

The pope has admitted in the past that he sometimes ignores his doctors' advice.

“He refused to let up on his busy schedule and ignored medical advice to stay indoors during Rome’s chilly winter, insisting on sitting through an outdoor Jubilee Mass for the armed forces on Feb. 9 even though he was having trouble breathing,” the AP reported.

A view of the main entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized to undergo some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis. | Andrew Medichini

According to Vatican officials, the pope is currently being treated for “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.”

That means “a mix of viruses, bacteria and possibly other organisms” is present in his respiratory system, per the AP.

The Vatican is expected to offer an additional update on the pope’s health later in the day on Tuesday.