A group of missionaries poses for a photo outside the Salt Lake Mission Home in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 7, 1927.

March 2025 marks 100 years since the dedication of what came to be known as the Salt Lake Mission Home, a predecessor to what became missionary training centers around the world for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Missionary training dates back to the Church’s early days with the School of the Prophets organized in the 1830s so elders could “teach one another” the gospel and “be prepared in all things” ( Doctrine and Covenants 88:77-80 ).

