Taking a family name to the temple to perform a proxy baptism and confirmation used to be a daunting process for a new member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
It involved creating a FamilySearch account, entering information, creating a family tree, identifying an ancestor and submitting that name to the temple, among other steps depending on various circumstances.
FamilySearch engineers have now greatly simplified the process so that all a bishop, elders quorum president or counselor in the Relief Society presidency needs to do is ask the member, “Who would you like to be baptized for in the temple?”
