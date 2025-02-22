The Miracle family takes a picture together before the dedication of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Taking a family name to the temple to perform a proxy baptism and confirmation used to be a daunting process for a new member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It involved creating a FamilySearch account, entering information, creating a family tree, identifying an ancestor and submitting that name to the temple, among other steps depending on various circumstances.

FamilySearch engineers have now greatly simplified the process so that all a bishop, elders quorum president or counselor in the Relief Society presidency needs to do is ask the member, “Who would you like to be baptized for in the temple?”

To read the full story, visit theChurchNews.com.

