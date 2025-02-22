The Miracle family takes a picture together before the dedication of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Taking a family name to the temple to perform a proxy baptism and confirmation used to be a daunting process for a new member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It involved creating a FamilySearch account, entering information, creating a family tree, identifying an ancestor and submitting that name to the temple, among other steps depending on various circumstances.

FamilySearch engineers have now greatly simplified the process so that all a bishop, elders quorum president or counselor in the Relief Society presidency needs to do is ask the member, “Who would you like to be baptized for in the temple?”

