A Light the World Giving Machine is shown in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 24, 2024. The Giving Machines raised more than $16 million for 450 charities during the 2024 holiday season.

The Light the World Giving Machines raised over $16 million during the 2024 holiday season in 13 countries, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday.

Here is the 2024 drive by the numbers:

More than $16 million raised.

More than 450 charities participated in 107 cities in 13 countries on five continents.

850,000 visitors donated more than 490,000 items.

Light the World Giving Machines sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launch in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The donations will provide:

2 million meals to feed the hungry.

Vaccinations against polio and measles for 500,000 children.

Emergency food boxes for 125,000 refugees.

106,000 chickens, goats and beehives to thousands of families and villagers for food and job creation.

48,000 children and adults with essentials such as a warm jacket, shoes and socks, clothing for job interviews and school uniforms.

43,000 children and adults with funds to further their education and job skills with books, school supplies, financial assistance, scholarships, tutoring and more.

14,000 hygiene kits to refugees, young girls and others.

Groceries and produce for up to a month for 10,200 individuals and families.

The Church of Jesus Christ expanded the number of Giving Machines dramatically over the past two years, from locations in 28 cities in five countries in 2022 to 107 cities in 13 countries in November and December 2024.

A Light the World display lights up London County Hall next to the famous London Eye to announce the launch of the 2024 Giving Machines drive in the United Kingdom in November 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since the drive began in 2017, the big red vending machines for charity have raised nearly $50 million as part of the church’s efforts to help people contribute what they can to follow Jesus Christ’s teachings to “love one another.”

The Light the World drive is designed to encourage people to celebrate the birth of Christ.

On the giving side, individuals and families feel connected to those who they are helping. “The Giving Machines help unite willing givers with worthy causes,” one church leader has said.

On the receiving side are men, women and children who get help with food and other essentials or aid to begin a micro-business to provide for their needs.

Each Giving Machine offers visitors the opportunity to donate items to international or local charities.

The 450 nonprofit organizations that participated in the 2024 Giving Machines drive was more than the total number involved in the previous seven years.

Giving Machines appeared for the first time in Asia (Hong Kong) and Africa (Nairobi, Kenya).

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area President (third from right), provide money from donations made during the 2024 Light the World Giving Machine drive to Ms. Menchie Silvestre and Mr. Dino Laurena of the Alagang Kapatid Foundation on Feb. 28, 2025, in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When we think about the mission of the church, when we think about celebrating the birth of the Savior, we really couldn’t find anything that would be more focused, more filled with positive outcomes, more what one would think the Savior would like to see as a celebration of his birth and ministry than what the Giving Machine does,” Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in November.

The church covers all operational expenses so 100% of each donation goes to the nonprofits. The charities must follow strict criteria to participate, including the use of no more than 10% for administrative purposes.

The church’s announcement said the Light the World Giving Machine initiative will return in the 2025 Christmas season.

Visit GivingMachine.org for more information.