Barry Bundy, of St. George, Utah, checks out the Family ChartMasters booth in the expo hall during the final day of RootsTech 2025, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, from March 6-8, 2025.

There was a time in the not so distant past when Latter-day Saints often perceived family history as a hobby or task for every family’s “Aunt Sally.”

With today’s technology and online tools, those days are officially gone, said Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy who serves as executive director of the Family History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This is not just ‘Aunt Sally’s' project anymore,” he said. “Everybody can do this. Our goal at FamilySearch has been to make it so easy that even children can do it. Everybody can do it.”

It’s the one message that Elder Hamilton wishes every Latter-day Saint could know and understand about temple and family history work, he told the Church News in an interview at RootsTech 2025 on Thursday, March 6.

