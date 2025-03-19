The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

On Sunday, July 13, will be the 5,000 week of continuous network broadcasting of the “Music & the Spoken Word” with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

To commemorate the milestone, Derrick Porter — executive producer, principal writer and presenter of the “Music & the Spoken Word” — is inviting those who have “had any special experiences or stories, or feelings of inspiration that has come as you’ve participated in” the show to email those to 5000@tabchoir.org

These experiences will be used to help determine the theme of the “Spoken Word” message for that day, Porter said. Some of these experiences, with permission from the submitters, may be highlighted during the broadcast or shared in other media posts, he added.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.