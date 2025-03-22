The General Handbook of Instructions now features a search assistant to help Church leaders and members find answers to their questions. The search assistant button is located at the bottom right of the screen when viewing General Handbook content. By using the provided links to confirm the summarized answers, leaders can gain a deeper understanding of Church principles and policies.

Those accessing General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now find an AI-powered search assistant available to help them find answers to their questions.

“This search assistant can analyze users’ questions and summarize potentially relevant information found in the handbook,” stated the Church’s news release. “Because the assistant is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), users should verify responses using the links provided by the assistant.”

The AI search assistant is available on the Gospel Library app (version 7.2) and ChurchofJesusChrist.org for online use of the General Handbook of Instructions.

