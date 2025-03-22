Those accessing General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now find an AI-powered search assistant available to help them find answers to their questions.
“This search assistant can analyze users’ questions and summarize potentially relevant information found in the handbook,” stated the Church’s news release. “Because the assistant is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), users should verify responses using the links provided by the assistant.”
The AI search assistant is available on the Gospel Library app (version 7.2) and ChurchofJesusChrist.org for online use of the General Handbook of Instructions.
