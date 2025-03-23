Participants of the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana visit the Assin Manso Ancestral Slave River in Ghana in January 2025, where slaves were forcefully bathed before making the long trek to the Cape Coast Castles slave dungeons.
Participants of the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana visit the Assin Manso Ancestral Slave River in Ghana in January 2025, where slaves were forcefully bathed before making the long trek to the Cape Coast Castles slave dungeons. Screenshot from YouTube
A new 40-minute documentary from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints highlights the experiences of 24 young adults who recently participated in the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana.

The fellowship is named after the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, who accompanied the group to Ghana. He is the pastor of San Francisco’s Third Baptist Church and member of the Board of Directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a good friend of Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Latter-day prophets and apostles repeatedly condemn racism and call for repentance about it, said Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy who participated in the fellowship to Ghana.

