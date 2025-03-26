Solar panels atop BYU–Hawaii parking structures contributing to the university's efforts to become energy independent in 2026.
Inspired by the Hawaiian concept of “kuleana” or stewardship, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is striving to make its multiple properties on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, energy-independent by 2026.

These properties include Brigham Young University–Hawaii, the Laie Hawaii Temple and the Polynesian Cultural Center.

According to BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III, kuleana is rooted in ancient Hawaiian culture and signifies “both a stewardship and a responsibility to use the land to bless the lives of others.”

