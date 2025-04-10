President Russell M. Nelson waves to the crowd at the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

He did it again.

Presiding over a general conference for a second time at age 100, President Russell M. Nelson managed to both speak about and model charity, peacemaking and virtue while attending a single session.

Two poignant examples of him being what he called for wasn’t seen by the millions of viewers watching the broadcast of the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The first moment happened just before the broadcast began, when he entered the cavernous Conference Center auditorium in downtown Salt Lake City in a wheelchair. As always, the audience rose to honor the person revered as the church’s prophet and president.

President Nelson stood up to take his seat, but first stood between his counselors and friends in the First Presidency.

Then he wrapped his right hand inside the left elbow of President Dallin H. Oaks, 92, his first counselor. And he reached out with his left hand and grasped and held the right hand of President Henry B. Eyring, 91, his second counselor.

All three beamed.

President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He also waved to the audience of 18,993 people. But that was just a precursor to what would come after his prerecorded message played and the broadcast ended.

President Russell M. Nelson waves before taking his seat for the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

First, it’s important to share three sentences from his message, which he recorded because his aging eyes make it difficult for him to read from the teleprompter at the podium.

“The Savior is the Prince of Peace. We are to be his instruments for peace,” he said.

Later, he added, “Our thoughts, words and actions need to be unfailingly virtuous, and filled with the pure love of Christ towards all men. The great opportunity before us is to become the people God needs us to be.”

President Nelson also expressed optimism for the future and said the church is experiencing great momentum.

Then he closed the conference, but after the closing hymn and prayer and the end of the broadcast, President Nelson remained in his chair for several minutes.

One by one, the entire Quorum of the Twelve Apostles came by to shake his hand and visit with him and his counselors.

Then he stood and sat in the wheelchair again as the 18,993 stood reverently in front of their seats for the man they treasure as Jesus Christ’s spokesperson on earth.

When the wheelchair turned to give him a full view of the vast hall and the people watching, he leaned forward and raised both arms and hands to wave to the audience.

President Russell M. Nelson waves to the crowd at the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Suddenly, thousands of thousands of hands on all three levels of the Conference Center rose and waved back right back at the smiling church president. Some of those hands can be seen in the blurry foreground of this image:

President Russell M. Nelson waves to the audience in the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of general conference on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The blurs in the foreground are from the hands of some of the nearly 19,000 people who waved back to the person they revere as a prophet. | Hunter Winterton/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It was a moment of connection thousands will remember for a lifetime.

My recent stories

The BYU medical school’s all-gas, no-brakes goal for when it will admit its first 60 students (April 8)

President Nelson invites church members to increase their capacity for charity and virtue (April 6)

Latter-day Saint membership passed 17.5 million in 2024, according to a new church statistical report (April 5)

About the church

The First Presidency announced the open house dates and dedication information for the Elko Nevada and Grand Junction Colorado temples. They will be held on consecutive Sundays in October and the dedicatory prayers will be given by Elder Gary E. Stevenson and President Jeffrey R. Holland.

Go behind the scenes of the church’s new Easter video, “Greater Love.”

What I’m reading

Can you tell it’s baseball season?

You gotta love the crazy creativity of minor league baseball teams. Their regular teams names are usually pretty batty (see what I did there?), and now they are coming up with alternate names and logos. This is so fun.

This is behind a paywall, but it’s really, really funny. Reporters talked to a bunch of Major League Baseball players about how cheap they are. One of my favorite lines was, “I’m not going to just buy new clothes because I want to. I need to need clothes to buy clothes.” Another player said, “It’s that old cliche, ‘you stay rich by being cheap.‘” If you are willing to spend money for the subscription — and many of the players in the story weren’t! — you’ll enjoy this piece.

Could Shohei Ohtani do as much for baseball globally as Michael Jordan did for basketball in the 1990s? It’s not only possible, it’s already happening, one CEO says.

Behind the Scenes

President Russell M. Nelson and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wave to each other after the Sunday afternoon session of the church's 195th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News