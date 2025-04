Photos by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior renderings of the Antofagasta Chile Temple, left, and Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced open house and dedication dates of two houses of the Lord in neighboring South American countries.

The Antofagasta Chile Temple will be dedicated Sunday, June 15, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple will be dedicated Sunday, Nov. 23, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

