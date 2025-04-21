A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in São Caetano do Sul, Brazil.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Caxias do Sul Brazil Stake. The Bento Gonçalves Brazil Stake, which consists of the Bento Gonçalves, Carlos Barbosa, Cinquentenário, Farroupilha and Progresso wards, was created by Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mauricio A. Araújo, an Area Seventy.

BENTO GONÇALVES BRAZIL STAKE: (Dec. 15, 2024) President — Rafael Bugs, 47, Útil Lar Comércio de Peças Para Fogoes merchant; wife, Monique Consulinschi Bugs. Counselors — Fernando Jardim Gomes, 47, Banco do Brasil relationship manager; wife, Jaqueline Cirino Gomes. Carlos Liomar de Freitas Gaspar, 53, Uber and 99 Pop driver; wife, Simone dos Santos Gaspar.

Read the full story at thechurchnews.com.