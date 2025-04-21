FaithU.S. & World

The pope has died. Here’s how he’ll be remembered

Pope Francis was hospitalized for much of February and March with bronchitis and pneumonia

Kelsey Dallas
By Kelsey Dallas
Kelsey is an assistant managing editor for the Deseret News. She covers religion, sports and the Supreme Court.

Pope Francis died on Monday at age 88, the Vatican announced.

The news comes as a shock to Catholics and others around the world, who saw the pope return to work in late March after a long hospitalization.

Pope Francis had been dealing with lingering issues related to pneumonia, but had met with Vice President JD Vance and taken part in Easter festivities on Sunday.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” said Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell in Monday’s announcement. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage.”

Pope Francis’ background

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Dec. 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He grew up in Buenos Aires with four siblings and loved playing soccer and flying kites, as he’s told children who’ve met with him in recent years.

He went to school to become a chemist but then felt called to be a priest. He began to study for the priesthood with the Society of Jesus, a Catholic order known as the Jesuits, in 1958, according to National Catholic Reporter.

He was ordained a priest in December 1969.

Pope Francis remained in Argentina as he worked his way up the Catholic hierarchy. He became the leader of the Jesuits there in the 1970s, and faced criticism for not doing more to protect Catholic leaders during the political violence that took place in the country during that time.

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

“Bergoglio mandated that Jesuits continue to staff parishes and act as chaplains rather than moving into ‘base communities,’” per National Catholic Reporter.

In 1992, he became the auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires. When the archbishop died in 1998, Pope Francis succeeded him, according to his Vatican bio.

Pope John Paul II made him a cardinal in 2001.

According to National Catholic Reporter, Cardinal Bergoglio, as he was then known, is widely believed to have come in second behind Pope Benedict when the latter was elected pope in April 2005.

While Pope Benedict led the church, then-Cardinal Bergoglio continued working as archbishop of Buenos Aires. He was popular there, and known for living a simple, quiet life, as his Vatican bio recounts.

When Pope Benedict unexpectedly resigned in February 2013, then-Cardinal Bergoglio came to the Vatican with other cardinals to choose his successor.

There was no clear frontrunner, so it was somewhat surprising when Pope Francis was picked on just the fifth ballot, National Catholic Reporter noted.

A secret serviceman hoists a child up to receive a blessing from Pope Francis along the parade route on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Pope Francis’ legacy

Pope Francis was the first Jesuit pope and the first pope from the Americas.

His unique background shaped how he led the Catholic Church. He was known for speaking out on behalf of the poor and putting the spotlight on people, rather than on church policies.

Four months after his election, Pope Francis famously said “Who am I to judge?” when asked about gay people serving as Catholic leaders.

In that same July 2013 conversation, he spoke about wanting women to have more power in the church, but stopped short of saying they should be ordained, as the BBC reported at the time.

Related
Why tension between the Trump administration and Catholic Church is ratcheting up
Pope Francis says homosexuality is a sin, not a crime in new interview

Pope Francis did not change church teaching on same-sex marriage or women’s ordination, but, as is clear in those 2013 comments, he did soften the church’s tone.

Pope Francis was often sterner when talking about poverty and war. He routinely called for peace during global conflicts and urged richer countries to share their resources.

In February, Pope Francis wrote a letter to U.S. bishops criticizing the Trump administration’s approach to immigration. He argued that Americans should champion human dignity over deportations.

Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

The pope was also known for his writings and remarks on climate change, which he presented as a social justice issue.

“Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods. It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day. Its worst impact will probably be felt by developing countries in coming decades,” he wrote in his 2015 encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si.

As in Buenos Aires, Pope Francis lived simply in the Vatican. He chose a small apartment over the Apostolic Apartment and wore plain clothes.

He emphasized listening, and he encouraged Catholics to speak up about the changes they’d like to see in the church.

“He described the church as a field hospital for the wounded, not a country club for the rich and beautiful. His stress was on compassion, mercy and reconciliation,” as the Rev. Thomas Reese wrote in a column marking the 10-year anniversary of Pope Francis becoming the pope.

White smoke emerges from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. The white smoke indicates that the new pope has been elected. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

Next pope

Catholic cardinals from around the world will now meet at the Vatican to discuss the future of the Catholic Church and choose a new pope.

The pope will be selected during a conclave featuring secret ballots and black and white smoke.

For the conclave, cardinals under age 80, who are called cardinal electors, process into the Sistine Chapel. Once they’re in, the doors are sealed.

“Four rounds of balloting are taken every day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the vote,” per the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

49
Comments

After inconclusive rounds of voting, the ballots are burned with chemicals that create black smoke. That signals to those outside the Sistine Chapel that a new pope has not yet been selected.

1 of 12
People get prepared to take a photograph of Pope Francis as he passes by them on the parade route in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 12
Pope Francis waves to the crowd along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 12
The crowd holds hands while watching Pope Francis on the Jumbotron TV at City Hall in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 12
A woman consoles a stranger as she gets emotional while watching Pope Francis on the Jumbotron TV at City Hall in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 12
Christine Matte of British Columbia, Canada, soothes her son John-Paul, 5, as Jacinta,10, leans in while the family waits to see Pope Francis along the parade route in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 12
People wait to see Pope Francis in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 12
Eldon Matte of British Columbia, Canada, makes fun of himself for wearing a Go-Pro on his head as he waits for Pope Francis' arrival in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 12
One-year-old Tiago Santella of Dunellen, N.J., gets returned to his mother's arms after seeing if he will go into the arms of a state trooper in hopes of being chosen to receive a blessing from Pope Francis on the parade route in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 12
A crowd watches Pope Francis on the Jumbotron TV as he delivers Mass at City Hall in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 12
Caity Kinslow, Christine Kinslow, Marne Nunez and Peter VanderWeg recite the Lord's Prayer with Pope Francis as they watch a Mass on the Jumbotron TV at City Hall in Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 12
20150927 Pope Francis waves to the crowd along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
12 of 12
People wait in a security line to get into the secured zone during the Pope's visit to Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“When a cardinal receives the necessary two-thirds vote, the dean of the College of Cardinals asks him if he accepts his election. If he accepts, he chooses a papal name and is dressed in papal vestments before processing out to the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. The ballots of the final round are burned with chemicals producing white smoke to signal to the world the election of a new pope,” according to the USCCB.

Pope Francis was elected pope in March 2013, about 24 hours after the conclave began and two weeks after Pope Benedict left his post, per Religion News Service.

It will likely be at least two weeks before the conclave to choose Pope Francis’ successor begins.

1 of 43
Pope Francis is kisses by a child during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
2 of 43
Pope Francis holds up an Olympic T-shirt with his name on it given to him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 25, 2013. Francis blessed the Olympic flag, visited a slum and will address young Roman Catholics in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach on Thursday, as Latin America's first pope continued his inaugural international trip as pontiff. The shirt was given to him by Carlos Arthur Nuzman, president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee. | Luca Zennaro, Associated Press
3 of 43
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
4 of 43
Pope Francis greets faithful during an audience with Hungarian pilgrims in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 25, 2024. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
5 of 43
Pope Francis pose with armed forces members and cadets as he salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
6 of 43
Pope Francis leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
7 of 43
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
8 of 43
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Pope Francis, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Vatican. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press
9 of 43
Pope Francis is seen through a 29-meter-tall Christmas tree as he appears at his studio's window in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, to bless the faithful and pilgrims gathered for the noon Angelus prayer. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
10 of 43
People gather in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, as Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Pope Francis urged Iran and Israel in his Sunday's Angelus prayer to avoid new actions that could spark "a spiral of violence" and risked dragging the Middle East deeper into conflict. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
11 of 43
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Vatican Media via Associated Press
12 of 43
Nuns reach out to Pope Francis arrivING to lead a vespers ceremony at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, July 11, 2015. Francis lauded the strength and religious fervor of Paraguayan women on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
13 of 43
Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he leaves St. Peter's Square at the Vatican after his weekly general audience , Wednesday, May 10, 2017. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
14 of 43
Pope Francis waves to the crow after a canonization ceremony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, May 12 2013. Pope Francis on Sunday gave the Catholic church new saints, including hundreds of 15th-century martyrs who were beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam, as he led his first canonization ceremony Sunday in a packed St. Peters Square. Francis also gave Colombia its first saint: a nun who toiled as a teacher and spiritual guide to indigenous people in the 20th century. With Colombias president, Juan Manuel Santos, among the VIPS in a crowd of tens of thousands, the pope held out Laura of St. Catherine of Siena Montoya y Upegui as a potential source of inspiration, with her "example of harmony and reconciliation to that nations peace process, attempted after decades-long conflict between rebels and government forces. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
15 of 43
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, greets Pope Francis ahead of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean, on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, on Friday, June 14, 2024. | Christopher Furlong, Associated Press
16 of 43
Pope Francis, sitting in a cart, is shown the devastation of the Syriac Catholic Al-Tahera church near Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square where he led a prayer session in Mosul, Iraq, once the de-facto capital of IS, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The long 2014-2017 war to drive IS out left ransacked homes and charred or pulverized buildings around the north of Iraq, all sites Francis visited on Sunday. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
17 of 43
Pope Francis visits a women's prison in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Francis begged for forgiveness Tuesday for the “irreparable damage” done to children who were raped and molested by priests, opening his visit to Chile by diving head-first into a scandal that has greatly hurt the Catholic Church’s credibility here and cast a cloud over his visit. | L'Osservatore Romano, Associated Press
18 of 43
A gull flies as Pope Francis delivers his blessing to the faithful during the Angelus noon prayer from his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Riccardo De Luca, Associated Press
19 of 43
Pope Francis prays in front of rubble, with the standing bell tower in the background, of the quake-struck town of Amatrice, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Francis had made clear his intentions to visit the August quake-stricken zone in central Italy, but without announcing a date, indicating that he wanted to go alone "to be close to the people." | L'Osservatore Romano, Associated Press
20 of 43
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
21 of 43
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 8, 2022. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
22 of 43
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.15, 2023. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
23 of 43
Pope Francis cheers to a boy inside the Cathedral of Cesena, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is in Cesena and Bologna for a one-day visit. | L'Osservatore Romano, Associated Press
24 of 43
Pope Francis tries to catch his cap as wind blew it away while arriving for his weekly general audience in the St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
25 of 43
Pope Francis delivers a blessing during a Jubilee audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
26 of 43
Pope Francis is greeted by faithful attending his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
27 of 43
Pope Francis is greeted by children as he celebrates his birthday with children assisted by the Santa Marta dispensary during an audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Pope Francis turnes 87 on Dec.17. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
28 of 43
Pope Francis drinks from a traditional mate gourd at the end of his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. | L'Osservatore Romano, Associated Press
29 of 43
Pope Francis arrives as he holds his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
30 of 43
Pope Francis visits the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta, Canada, July 26, 2022. | Eric Gay, Associated Press
31 of 43
A Swiss guard salutes in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Argentine Jorge Bergoglio was elected pope Wednesday and chose the papal name Francis, becoming first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
32 of 43
Pope Francis peers from the window of his helicopter as he arrives in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 15, 2016. Francis is celebrating Mexico's Indians on Monday with a visit to Chiapas state, a center of indigenous culture, where he will preside over a Mass in three native languages thanks to a new Vatican decree approving their use in liturgy. The visit is also aimed at boosting the faith in the least Catholic state in Mexico. | Eduardo Verdugo, Associated Press
33 of 43
Pope Francis delivers his speech during a Mass he celebrated for Egypt's tiny Catholic community, at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Pope Francis came to Egypt on Friday for a historic visit to the Arab and Muslim majority nation aimed at presenting a united Christian-Muslim front to repudiate violence committed in God's name. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
34 of 43
Pope Francis speaks from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013, shortly after being elected pope. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
35 of 43
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
36 of 43
Pope Francis walks past Ivanka Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of the private audience with President Donald Trump, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
37 of 43
Pope Francis smiles before delivering a final declaration of the '7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept.15, 2022. Pope Francis is on the third day of his three-day trip to Kazakhstan. | Alexander Zemlianichenko, Associated Press
38 of 43
Pope Francis poses for a selfie during his visit at the Castelnuovo di Porto refugees center, some 30km (18, 6 miles) from Rome, Thursday, March 24, 2016. The pontiff washed and kissed the feet of Muslim, Orthodox, Hindu and Catholic refugees Thursday, declaring them children of the same God, in a gesture of welcome and brotherhood at a time when anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiment has spiked following the Brussels attacks. | L'Osservatore Romano, Associated Press
39 of 43
A Catholic faithful kisses the hand of Pope Francis after arriving in his popemobile to celebrate Mass in the Santa Maria La Antigua cathedral in Panama City, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Francis turned his attention to the country's priests and religious sisters Saturday morning, as he reached the midway point in his five-day Central American visit. | Arnulfo Franco, Associated Press
40 of 43
Pope Francis pets a dog during a performance of Rony Roller Circus artists on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
41 of 43
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer from his studio's window overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
42 of 43
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, greets Pope Francis ahead of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean, on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP) | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
43 of 43
Pope Francis receives U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, before bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. At center the head of the papal houshold Bishop Leonardo Sapienza. | Vatican Media via Associated Press
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.
Join the Conversation