Pope Francis appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

Pope Francis left Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and returned to the Vatican on Sunday, more than five weeks after he sought out treatment for bronchitis.

The pope was still receiving supplemental oxygen through nasal tubes as he made his way home in the front passenger seat of a Fiat 500L, according to The Associated Press.

The 88-year-old’s discharge and public reappearance brought relief to people around the world who feared he would die in the hospital or choose to resign.

“You have continued to pray for me with so much patience and perseverance, thank you so much! I also pray for you,” he said during a brief appearance on his balcony at the hospital before he began his trip home, per The Washington Post.

Faithful and pilgrims gather in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican to follow on giant screens a live broadcast from Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where Pope Francis made his first public appearance since he was hospitalized on Feb. 14 with bilateral pneumonia. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

The pope’s hospitalization

Pope Francis entered the hospital on Feb. 14 to receive treatment for bronchitis.

Less than a week later, his care team announced that he was suffering from a complex respiratory infection and bilateral pneumonia, as the Deseret News previously reported.

For much of the past month, the pope’s condition was described as “critical” and his prognosis as “guarded.” It wasn’t until March 10 that doctors felt comfortable saying he was out of imminent danger of death.

Since then, the pope has continued to receive treatment for double pneumonia in his hospital room as he participated remotely in events at the Vatican.

On Thursday, March 13, he celebrated the 12th anniversary of his election to the papacy with a cake brought to him by members of the hospital staff.

What’s next for Pope Francis?

On March 17, it became clear that the Vatican expected the pope to be back at the Vatican by early April when Buckingham Palace announced that plans for King Charles III and Queen Camilla to meet with Pope Francis on April 8 were still on.

His care team ultimately discharged him on Sunday, although he will still be watched closely over the next two months, according to the AP.

“Doctors say Francis needs two months of rest and convalescence at the Vatican, during which he should refrain from meeting with big groups of people or exerting himself. But they said he should be able to resume all his normal activities eventually,” the AP reported.

The Vatican spokesman announced that officials are hopeful Pope Francis will be able to take a planned trip to Turkey in late May.

During his brief public remarks on Sunday, the pope appeared unwell and sounded as if he was gasping for air.

But he felt good enough to make an unexpected detour on his way from Gemelli Hospital to the Vatican.

“Francis stopped at Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, handing flowers to its overseer as an offering to the Virgin Mary,” The Washington Post reported.