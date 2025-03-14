Pope Francis leaves after leading a Vespers celebration in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

One month after seeking treatment for bronchitis, Pope Francis remains hospitalized, but his care team believes he is out of danger and has shared several positive health updates in recent days.

The 88-year-old pope is currently being treated for bilateral pneumonia, which he developed after being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

In a Monday update, the Holy See Press Office said he’s responding well to treatment but that he’ll need to remain hospitalized “for additional days,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

On Thursday, the pope enjoyed cake with hospital staff members to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his election as pope.

A woman shelters against the rain as she follows a live broadcasted rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Key moments during pope’s illness

Pope Francis has been in the hospital since Feb. 14. Here’s an overview of what’s happened since then.

Feb. 14 — Pope Francis enters Gemelli Hospital in Rome with bronchitis.

— Pope Francis enters Gemelli Hospital in Rome with bronchitis. Feb. 17 — The pope’s care team determines he is suffering from a complex respiratory tract infection.

— The pope’s care team determines he is suffering from a complex respiratory tract infection. Feb. 18 — A chest CT scan shows that Pope Francis has developed bilateral pneumonia.

— A chest CT scan shows that Pope Francis has developed bilateral pneumonia. Feb. 22 — The pope experiences a prolonged respiratory crisis that the Holy See Press Office compares to asthma. He receives high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions.

— The pope experiences a prolonged respiratory crisis that the Holy See Press Office compares to asthma. He receives high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions. Feb. 24 — Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state for Vatican City, hosts a prayer service focused on the pope in St. Peter’s Square.

— Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state for Vatican City, hosts a prayer service focused on the pope in St. Peter’s Square. Feb. 28 — Pope Francis inhales vomit during a bronchospasm, adding to his respiratory issues. His care team puts him on noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

— Pope Francis inhales vomit during a bronchospasm, adding to his respiratory issues. His care team puts him on noninvasive mechanical ventilation. March 3 — The pope experiences two instances of acute respiratory insufficiency, which require additional treatment.

— The pope experiences two instances of acute respiratory insufficiency, which require additional treatment. March 5 — Pope Francis marks Ash Wednesday in the hospital by receiving ashes and the Eucharist from a celebrant.

— Pope Francis marks Ash Wednesday in the hospital by receiving ashes and the Eucharist from a celebrant. March 6 — The pope surprises participants in another St. Peter’s Square prayer service with an audio message. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square; I accompany you from here,” he said.

— The pope surprises participants in another St. Peter’s Square prayer service with an audio message. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square; I accompany you from here,” he said. March 10 — The pope’s care team announces that he’s no longer in imminent danger, but adds that he will need to remain hospitalized for the foreseeable future.

— The pope’s care team announces that he’s no longer in imminent danger, but adds that he will need to remain hospitalized for the foreseeable future. March 13 — Pope Francis marks the 12th anniversary of his election as pope with a cake brought to him by medical staff members.

Pope Francis remains in charge

While hospitalized, Pope Francis has remained engaged with other Catholic leaders and participated remotely in several events at the Vatican.

“He receives top Vatican officials, reads briefs, approves decrees to declare new saints and blesseds, nominates bishops for dioceses worldwide, responds to Jubilee events and expresses concern for the world’s conflict situations, including in Israel-Palestine, Ukraine, Lebanon, Sudan and Myanmar and for the flood victims in his homeland,” America magazine reported.

The article noted that the pope is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week.