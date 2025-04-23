Members of the Kanako Ford and Obi Festival Dancers perform traditional folk songs and dance during the 2017 Sacred Music Evening hosted by the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

The Jewish rabbi of the House of Prayer for All Peoples doesn’t want anyone to miss the special feeling he said will exist Sunday night during the free “Sacred Music Evening” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The tabernacle here in Salt Lake City, it’s a very special building, because it was built by people who put everything they had into it, and you can feel the love in there,” Rabbi Alan Scott Bachman said Wednesday at a news conference, which will include choirs and religious dances.

“And, when you have people from different faiths and belief systems — each a part of God’s family — there is a vibration in that tabernacle that can’t be explained in words,” he said. “It’s a feeling. You really feel the presence of God in the Tabernacle when various faiths are in there together and we’re doing something that is really beautiful together.”

KSL-TV’s Carole Mikita will serve as the evening’s emcee. She will be joined by the Luz de las Naciones Choir of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

No tickets are required and free parking will be available at the Conference Center, said Josie Stone, co-chair of the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.

“We want people to know about this beautiful thing that happens at the Tabernacle,” Rabbi Bachman said. “We want to fill all 3,300 seats in the Tabernacle. The price is right — free!”

The 2025 Sacred Music Night will feature guests representing Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Buddhism, Native American spirituality and more. Elder Bruce Boucher, an Area Seventy will provide a host welcome from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Nicole Boliaux, Deseret News

The Utah Pipe Band, the Salt Lake Children’s Choir, the Divya School of Dance and the Salt Lake City Mass Choir will perform.

Congregation Kol Ami Cantor Adam Davis will perform Jewish music with Tabernacle organist Bonnie Goodliffe. Carl Moore, who is Hopi and Chemehuevi, will perform a Northern Traditional Dance.

The invocation will be Muslim and the benediction will be Sikh.

The evening is sponsored by the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable, which was launched to support athletes at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

Bachman will play the piano with his wife, Rebbitzin Andalin Shekhinah Bachman, on the flute and Goodliffe on the organ for the closing song, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

“It’s important not to miss that special feeling,” Rabbi Bachman said.