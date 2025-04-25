People look at art at “Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down,” the theme of the 13th International Art Competition of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Months after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally organized in 1830, Frederick G. Williams chose to be baptized as a member of the Church. Williams’ wife, Rebecca Swain, had already joined by that time, and the two were living in Kirtland, Ohio. Williams almost immediately served a mission with Oliver Cowdery to Missouri. And less than two years after he was baptized, Williams was called to serve as a counselor to the Prophet Joseph Smith. This calling is recorded in Doctrine and Covenants 81.

The Lord’s counsel to Williams in the fifth verse of that section called him to be faithful and to stand in this new calling. Four months earlier, Williams’ predecessor in the same calling had been released “when he failed to continue in a manner consistent with this appointment” (Doctrine and Covenants 81, section heading). The Lord continued in the second part of verse 5 saying, “Succor the weak, lift up the hands which hang down, and strengthen the feeble knees.”

On Thursday, April 24, the Church History Museum unveiled 150 works of art chosen for their portrayal of Doctrine and Covenants 81:5 as part of the Church’s 13th International Art Competition. Laura Paulsen Howe, curator at the Church History Museum, spoke at the new exhibit’s opening and welcomed visitors to come see different ways that individuals have visualized what it looks like to follow the Lord’s counsel in this theme verse.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.