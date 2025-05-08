Newly elected Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square shortly after his election, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Hours after Pope Leo XIV — the new leader of the Catholic Church — appeared on the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the pontiff a message of goodwill.

“On behalf of the leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we extend heartfelt prayers and greetings to Pope Leo XIV,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “This significant moment in time for the Catholic Church is a reminder of the enduring importance of faith to people everywhere.”

The leaders noted that “as fellow followers of Jesus Christ,” they look forward to continued opportunities to work together to bless the lives of God’s children everywhere.

“May we strive to follow the example of Jesus Christ to care for the poor and needy, become peacemakers and create a world where faith and goodness can flourish,” they wrote.

White smoke appeared around 10 a.m. MDT on Thursday, signaling that the 133 cardinals sequestered in the Sistine Chapel had chosen Pope Francis’ successor. A little more than an hour later, Pope Leo XIV greeted the public.

The First Presidency also had issued a statement following Pope Francis’ passing.

“We join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

President Nelson met with Pope Francis inside the Vatican in what was the first meeting of its kind between leaders of the two faiths. Following the March 9, 2019, meeting, President Nelson talked about the experience.

“We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness. He was most gracious and warm and welcoming. What a sweet, wonderful man he is, and how fortunate the Catholic people are to have such a gracious, concerned, loving and capable leader,” he said.