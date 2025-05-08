FaithU.S. & World

Photo Gallery: Meet the new pope

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church

Kelsey Dallas
Chuck Wing
By Kelsey Dallas, Chuck Wing

About 24 hours after the conclave started, the world was introduced to the Catholic Church’s new pope.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to hold the role, was elected less than two years after becoming a cardinal.

Pope Leo, previously known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, was born in Chicago.

He went to college at Villanova University near Philadelphia before attending seminary in Chicago.

After his ordination, Pope Leo did missionary work in Peru, where he eventually served as bishop.

In 2023, Pope Francis appointed then-Bishop Prevost to a role at the Vatican, where he selected and managed other bishops in the Catholic Church.

After being introduced to the world on Thursday, Pope Leo offered a short reflection on love, faith and gratitude, which he delivered in Italian and Spanish.

“We have to look together how to be a missionary church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love,” he said.

People react as the newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
People react as the newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Markus Schreiber, Associated Press
Clerics wave U.S. flags during the speech of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press
People watch newly elected Pope Leo XIV as he appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Markus Schreiber, Associated Press
Sor Clara, a nun from Peru, prays during the speech of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press
Faithful react after the announcement of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Francisco Seco, Associated Press
Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Antonio Calanni, Associated Press
Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Luca Bruno, Associated Press
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square shortly after his election, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Vatican Media via Associated Press
Crowds wait for the announcement of Pope Leo XIV's election in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV leaves after appearing on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
