Karl Ricks Anderson, an independent historian and former Church leader in Ohio, and his wife, Joyce Anderson, stand in front of the pulpits in the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, in July 2024.

Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles once taught that Heavenly Father placed a bright star in precise orbit millennia before it appeared over Bethlehem in celebration of the Savior’s birth.

In similar fashion, the remarkable revelatory events of the Restoration in Kirtland, Ohio, were also divinely orchestrated, said Karl Ricks Anderson, a historian, author and former leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ohio.

“When one talks about the importance of Kirtland, I think the events of the unfolding of God’s Church from the beginning, all of that was planned out and the date set for the appearance of the Savior, Moses, Elias and Elijah to be on April 3 of 1836,” he said.

