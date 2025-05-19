From left, full-time missionary volunteers Riann Joel and Mileini Fonokalafi for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare donated supplies to help survivors of the Eaton Fire during a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Pasadena, California on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Approximately 1,200 Latter-day Saints gathered last week with members of other faiths and charitable organizations to provide support and resources for those affected by January’s wildfires in California.

Products and services provided at the six-day event included:

Bulk item distribution (air purifiers, PPE, hygiene kits, cleanup kits, meal kits, water and items for children)

Case management

Debris removal and cleanup services

Emotional and spiritual care

Financial assistance (gift cards, vouchers)

Housing and employment guidance

Legal and insurance guidance

Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration guidance

“We were worried in the beginning that all the help would kind of dwindle and not go on, but today there’s still a lot of people, a lot helping, and it’s very nice,” said Zara Ciccotelli, a survivor of the Eaton wildfire. “I think there is hope, and it helps to see that there are people willing to help us constantly.”

The goal was to assist 2,500 households.

The event included volunteers from dozens of organizations, who gathered at a local Latter-day Saint stake center to offer support.

“One nonprofit, one church, one faith-based organization can do something, and everyone does respond. But really, the response is so much more effective when everyone comes together,” said Michael Flood, the board chair for the Emergency Network of Los Angeles.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been involved in relief efforts since the fires started. Members of the church have contributed some 7,000 man hours, according to a news release.

“This event has been our opportunity as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to stand in the Savior’s stead and reach our hands out to lift others up in this community around us,” said Pasadena California stake president Shaun Jorgensen.