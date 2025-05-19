Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, pose with their son, Bennett, after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

Winning a third major didn’t change Scottie Scheffler’s outlook on life.

In an Instagram post celebrating his victory at the PGA Championship, the world’s top golfer returned to a familiar, faith-focused refrain.

“This week was unforgettable! All glory to God,” Scheffler wrote.

Scheffler, 28, has been outspoken about his faith throughout his career.

Last year, ahead of the Masters, he said he credited God with making his career possible.

“I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus. ... I feel like I’ve been given a platform to compete and show my talent. It’s not anything that I did,” he said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Scheffler added that he tries to glorify God through his effort on the golf course.

On Sunday, that effort led to a five-stroke victory for Scheffler at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was a big win on the big stage, but Scheffler said afterward that it didn’t come as easily to him as the final score may make it seem.

“It was a long week. I felt like this was as hard as I battled for a tournament in my career. This was a pretty challenging week,” he said, per ESPN.

Scheffler has claimed three major titles over the course of his career: the 2022 Masters, 2024 Masters and 2025 PGA Championship.

He’s next expected to play in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which starts Thursday, according to Golfweek.