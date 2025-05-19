Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, pose with their son, Bennett, after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
Kelsey Dallas
By Kelsey Dallas
Kelsey is an assistant managing editor for the Deseret News. She covers religion, sports and the Supreme Court.

Winning a third major didn’t change Scottie Scheffler’s outlook on life.

In an Instagram post celebrating his victory at the PGA Championship, the world’s top golfer returned to a familiar, faith-focused refrain.

“This week was unforgettable! All glory to God,” Scheffler wrote.

Scheffler, 28, has been outspoken about his faith throughout his career.

Last year, ahead of the Masters, he said he credited God with making his career possible.

“I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus. ... I feel like I’ve been given a platform to compete and show my talent. It’s not anything that I did,” he said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Scheffler added that he tries to glorify God through his effort on the golf course.

On Sunday, that effort led to a five-stroke victory for Scheffler at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

View Comments

It was a big win on the big stage, but Scheffler said afterward that it didn’t come as easily to him as the final score may make it seem.

“It was a long week. I felt like this was as hard as I battled for a tournament in my career. This was a pretty challenging week,” he said, per ESPN.

Related
Poor finish moves Utah’s Tony Finau out of top 10 as Scottie Scheffler runs away with PGA Championship

Scheffler has claimed three major titles over the course of his career: the 2022 Masters, 2024 Masters and 2025 PGA Championship.

He’s next expected to play in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which starts Thursday, according to Golfweek.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.