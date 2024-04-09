Scottie Scheffler laughs on the driving range during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Scottie Scheffler, the top golfer in the world and the favorite to win the 2024 Masters, was asked Tuesday about what defines him.

After reflecting on the role of golf in his life, Scheffler took the interview in a religious direction, saying his faith is his defining trait.

“I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus. ... I feel like I’ve been given a platform to compete and show my talent. It’s not anything that I did,” he said.

He added that his focus is on working hard and praising God, not chasing fame.

“I’ve been called to come out here, do my best, compete and glorify God,” Scheffler said.

Scottie Scheffler’s Masters record

Scheffler enters the 2024 Masters at the top of his game, having won two of the last three tournaments he played in and coming in second in the third.

He hasn’t finished outside the top 20 in any of his four appearances at the Masters, according to the tournament website.

He won the Masters in 2022 and tied for 10th last year.

For these reasons and others, many expect Scheffler to claim the green jacket again this year.

He has “the shortest odds to win any major since Tiger Woods in 2013,” according to CBS Sports.

‘Golf is something I do’

When meeting with reporters Tuesday, Scheffler acknowledged how much his life has changed since he won the Masters in 2022.

He’s in a bright spotlight and in demand. To play well, he has to carefully guard his time.

“Golf is definitely a selfish sport,” he said, noting that he hopes it doesn’t define him too much.

“Golf is something I do. It’s a tremendously huge part of my life, but it doesn’t define me as a person,” he said.

Scottie Scheffler hugs his wife Meredith Scudder after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. | David J. Phillip

Scottie Scheffler’s family

At this week’s Masters, Scheffler may have an unusual chance to show the world where golf falls on his priority list.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, is currently pregnant, and the baby — the couple’s first — is due around the end of the month, according to the Masters website.

On Monday, Golf Channel reported that Scheffler will leave the tournament early if Meredith Scheffler goes into labor.

Masters TV schedule

The Masters will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ on Thursday and Friday, and then CBS and Paramount+ on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the TV schedule in the U.S., according to Golf.com.

Thursday, April 11: 1-5:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Friday, April 12: 1-5:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Saturday, April 13: 1-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Sunday, April 14: Noon-5 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Scheffler will tee off at 8:42 a.m. MDT on Thursday, according to the tournament website. He’ll be playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.