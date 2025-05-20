Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center left, shakes hands with an Ensign College student before speaking at a devotional at Ensign College in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke to Ensign College students during the Tuesday, May 20, devotional, urging students to remember they are covenant sons and daughters of God and stay firmly connected to Him, engaging in their divine purpose.

Speaking to a room full of students who come from different countries and cultures, Sister Dennis, who comes from a multicultural family herself, shared her love for diverse backgrounds, saying that knowing people from different ethnicities, cultures and walks of life has enriched her life.

“We are all different, but what will unite us more than anything else is to remember who we are as daughters and sons of heavenly parents — we are spiritual sisters and brothers,” she said, recalling President Russell M. Nelson taught in a May 2022 worldwide young adult devotional that the Lord wants them to know they are “literally spirit children of God.”

