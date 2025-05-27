Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees of a multi-stake conference held in Birmingham, England on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

BIRMINGHAM, England — More than 2,500 Latter-day Saints from four stakes gathered to hear from Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, May 25.

The multistake conference drew members from the Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Cook’s message was one part of his ministry assignment to the Church’s Europe North Area that will carry through the next eight days. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary Cook.

Elder Cook shared the love of President Jeffrey R. Holland with Latter-day Saints from the area where President Holland lived when he served as the president of the Europe North Area. The two Apostles served as mission companions in the British Isles when serving as young men. Elder Cook shared that the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles would have loved to be with them for Sunday’s meeting.

