Washington state, which is home to more than 282,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is about to get its sixth temple.

On Tuesday, the church announced the groundbreaking date for the Vancouver Washington Temple: Aug. 23. Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the event.

The temple, which was first announced during October 2023 general conference, will be built on a 15.11-acre site at the northwest corner of the SE 20th Street and the SE Bybee Road intersection. Plans call for a structure of approximately 43,000 square feet.