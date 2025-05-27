A rendering of the Vancouver Washington Temple. Church of Jesus Christ media relations
By Brogan Houston
Washington state, which is home to more than 282,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is about to get its sixth temple.

On Tuesday, the church announced the groundbreaking date for the Vancouver Washington Temple: Aug. 23. Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the event.

The temple, which was first announced during October 2023 general conference, will be built on a 15.11-acre site at the northwest corner of the SE 20th Street and the SE Bybee Road intersection. Plans call for a structure of approximately 43,000 square feet.

