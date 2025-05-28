Joseph Kerry, chair of the Communication Department at Ensign College, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

President Russell M. Nelson has invited Latter-day Saints to make discipleship of Jesus Christ their highest priority. At Ensign College, an institution of higher education founded and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the school’s mission to develop capable and trusted disciples of Jesus Christ reinforces this invitation even in secular degrees like social media marketing.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, Joseph Kerry, chair of the Communication Department at Ensign College, joins Church News reporter Mary Richards to share how to wisely use social media while increasing one’s discipleship of Jesus Christ.

