Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Wendi S. Cuvelier, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.

When Elder B. Corey Cuvelier announced he was leaving his job to become a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his colleagues asked, “Are you crazy?”

Elder Cuvelier was achieving professional success as an executive at Shell Oil Co. He recalls many of his coworkers struggling to understand why he would step away from his flourishing career for three years. “Why would you do something like this?” they asked. “Here you are, you have everything going for you professionally. Why would you give this up?”

But those questions were opportunities, Elder Cuvelier said, “to share why we do what we do and why we believe what we believe and in whom we believe. That’s Jesus Christ.”

