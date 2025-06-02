A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, which is a part of the Department of Homeland Security, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

A Catholic school’s unique partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sparking debate over what role religious institutions should play in the government’s national security work.

St. John’s University officials say students and homeland security officers stand to benefit from collaboration, but some professors believe the school is undermining its religious mission, according to Religion News Service.

St. John’s partnership with CBP

The partnership comes in the form of a new institute on St. John’s campus in Queens, New York.

Called the Institute for Border Security and Intelligence Studies, it will offer specialized training to homeland security professionals and career guidance to students.

“St. John’s students may have access to CBP’s New York Field Office, gaining valuable experience in real-time scenarios that could enhance their employability after graduation. CBP also will provide border security and intelligence experts to serve as guest speakers, student mentors, and advisers to faculty,” the school explained in a May 6 press release.

The new institute will build on the school’s existing security-related programs.

St. John’s offers multiple degrees on cybersecurity and homeland security, including a doctoral degree on the latter topic.

“All universities educate,” said Simon G. Møller, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at St. John’s, in the press release. “The great universities have partnerships like the one we are signing today that allow students to experience real-world situations and learn from experts in their fields.”

Pushback against St. John’s

Critics of the new partnership acknowledge that it would build on the school’s existing work, but say that St. John’s should not formalize its ties to what they view as a violent and flawed government institution.

“This partnership with CBP presents grave ethical, legal, and cultural concerns — especially in light of St. John’s University’s Catholic and Vincentian mission to serve poor, immigrant, and socially marginalized people," reads a petition signed by around 900 members of the St. John’s community.

The petition highlights several controversies related to homeland security that have taken place since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, including arrests of college students from other countries and high-profile deportations.

The new partnership will spark fear among foreign students and others on campus, the petition says.

Signers are calling for a termination of the partnership between St. John’s and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the formation of a campus committee aimed at monitoring the school’s relationship with federal immigration agencies.

When asked to comment on pushback to the partnership by Religion News Service, a spokesman for St. John’s described the claims made in the petition and elsewhere as “illogical and unfounded.”

“This MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) is no different than countless others that St. John’s pursues with public, private, and non-profit organizations to enhance the 200 diverse programs of study offered by the University,” the statement provided to Religion News Service said. “The Institute aims to create a more proficient current and future border security workforce through innovative education and training.”

The spokesman also noted that discussions about the partnership began under the Biden administration.

What is U.S. Customs and Border Protection?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is a division of the Department of Homeland Security.

On its website, it describes itself as a law enforcement agency “charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.”

The work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection includes screening for security threats at airports and managing border crossings.