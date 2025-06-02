President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, making it the 206th operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It will mark the second time President Nelson has dedicated a temple since his 100th birthday last September.

Related President Nelson invites church members to increase their capacity for charity and virtue

Thousands of people visited the Syracuse temple during a three-week public open house that concluded Saturday. It is now closed until the dedication ceremony.

The dedication is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcast to local meetinghouses in the temple district. It will be rebroadcast to those meetinghouses at 7 p.m.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will accompany President Nelson.

The Syracuse Temple will be the fifth dedicated by President Nelson, who previously dedicated:

The Sapporo Japan Temple in 2016.

The Concepción Chile Temple in 2018.

The Rome Italy Temple in 2019.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in November 2024.

The Deseret Peak Temple was the church’s 200th.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose prior to dedicating the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Nelson also has rededicated four temples.

The Sydney Australia Temple in 1991.

The Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple in 2007.

The Washington D.C. Temple in 2022.

The Manti Utah Temple in April 2024.

President Nelson is the world’s oldest religious leader and has continued to actively lead the church, greeting political and religious leaders from around the world, speaking at the church’s international general conferences and announcing and dedicating temples at an unprecedented rate.

President Nelson announced the Syracuse temple at the church’s April 2020 general conference. He has announced 200 temples since becoming the church’s prophet in 2018.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have 206 operating temples after President Russell M. Nelson dedicates the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8, 2025. | The Church News

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021.

The three-story temple contains 90,000 square feet on a 12-acre site. It will be the 22nd temple in Utah.

The church now has 382 temples announced, under construction and in operation.