Mobile temple recommends are now available through the Member Tools app.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Thursday that temple recommends will now be available on the Member Tools app worldwide.

Mobile recommends were initially released in select areas in late May, but are now available everywhere.

How to access a mobile temple recommend

To receive a mobile temple recommend, members must contact their bishoprics or branch presidencies. If the leader who issued the paper recommend is no longer serving in that calling, a renewal will be necessary to gain mobile access.

Instructions for leaders to approve mobile recommends are available on the church website.

To use a mobile temple recommend, the member must present the QR code displayed in the Member Tools app. Screenshots of mobile recommends will not be permitted at the recommend desk. Note that in order to receive a mobile recommend, the member must have a profile photo in Member Tools.

Those who wish to continue using paper recommends may do so, but having both options simultaneously will not be permitted.

The Church of Jesus Christ has 382 temples in various stages of planning, construction, renovation and operation, spanning 80 different countries in all six inhabited continents.