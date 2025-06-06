Elder Quentin L. Cook, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reacts to seeing the amount of fresh produce being sorted at The Felix Project in London, England, on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

LONDON, England — In the United Kingdom alone, millions of pounds of food is wasted every year that could benefit individuals who are dealing with food insecurity.

On Thursday, May 29, Elder Quentin L. Cook — of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — toured and learned about the work being done through The Felix Project in London, England. The organization gathers surplus food from suppliers, restaurants, farms and grocery stores in order to redistribute it across the greater London area to individuals and families in need.

Following a tour of one of the group’s four depots spread across the city, Elder Cook said his appreciation for the efforts of the organization had grown. “I was already impressed with what you were doing, it is even more impressive to see close up,” he said.

