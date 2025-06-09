Following is the text of the prayer offered by President Russell M. Nelson to dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

O, God our Eternal Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, we are assembled to dedicate this, the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We are grateful to be Thy covenant children. We thank Thee for Thy beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer. We are grateful that, because of His Atonement, we have the possibility of eternal life with Thee and with our loved ones. Heavenly Father, we praise Thee and honor Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

