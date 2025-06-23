A pin shows the location of the Kingdom of Lesotho in South Africa.

Members of the Maputsoe Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were reeling Sunday when they met for their weekly sacrament service, one day after a multi-vehicle crash killed more than half a dozen of the branch’s Young Women.

About 27 girls from the congregation were traveling with two adult leaders from the branch’s Young Women organization when the minibus they were in was part of collisions involving multiple vehicles.

The girls, ages 12 to 17, were on their way to a district Young Women activity, which was canceled after the minibus carrying the Maputsoe group crashed and caught fire, said Nelly Makatleho Moorosi, the church’s Lesotho communications director.

“The information we have is that as of this afternoon, about 10 have passed away,” said Elder Siyabonga Mkhize, an Africa South Area Seventy. “Roughly 10 are currently in various hospitals, some in Lesotho, and some have been transferred to hospitals in South Africa.”

About eight others had been treated for injuries and discharged from hospitals, he said.

Details about the tragic accident remain incomplete, said Elder Mkhize, who indicated that people in other vehicles also were killed or injured.

“The local authorities are doing a formal investigation. All that we know at this moment is that it was a collision involving several motor vehicles, which, you know, eventually obviously caused the minibus to explode,” he said.

Moorosi visited some of the hospitalized girls over the weekend. She said the church was receiving support from Lesotho’s queen, prime minister and members of parliament, as well as friends of other faiths, including the Catholic Church.

“It is indeed a devastating situation,” Moorosi said. “We were able to visit with the families and give the support that they need. Even the church psychiatrist was there to give counseling to the families affected by this tragedy.”

The capitol of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Maseru. | stock.adobe.com

She said the branch’s Sunday sacrament meeting was a heavy time.

“The two speakers gave their talks to comfort all of us who have been affected by this,” Moorosi said. “It was a very hard moment, but the Spirit was very strong.”

The church is ensuring that the church members injured in the crash are getting the necessary medical care in the right hospitals, Elder Mkhize said.

“We’re also coordinating logistical support for family members considering that Lesotho is a rural country and moving around is not easy,” he said. “So we’ve coordinated efforts to make sure that we help a lot of those family members be close to their loved ones who are currently in hospital and those trying to identify and work through (issues related to) those that have passed on.”

Lesotho is located in the middle of the country of South Africa, where he said other church members have been sending messages of love and support.

“It almost feels like they’re part of South Africa in a way, because they’re right in the middle of the country,” he said.

“It’s been a difficult moment, but we are encouraged by their faith, their strength and the healing that some are experiencing through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

Officials expect that the branch will hold a joint funeral for the girls in two or three weeks. It is expected to be a large memorial service involving government, church and community leaders.