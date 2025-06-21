A minibus carrying young women and local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was involved in a multi-vehicle collision while traveling to a youth activity in the Kingdom of Lesotho on Saturday, resulting in the loss of several lives and injuries to others.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by this tragic accident. We extend our love and heartfelt condolences to the many families and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy,” wrote Elder Carlos A. Godoy, president of the South Africa Area presidency, and his counselors, Elder Denelson Silva and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, in a statement release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“We mourn the lives of those who have passed, and we pray that we may all feel the love, peace and healing power of the Lord Jesus Christ, during this difficult time.”

Information about those who have died or were injured was not immediately available.

“Church leaders are actively ministering to the affected individuals and families, offering spiritual and emotional support, as well as coordinating care for the injured,” according to the release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “We are grateful for the swift response of emergency services and the ongoing assistance from local authorities.”

The church has 1,890 members who are part of six congregations in Lesotho, a country located in Southern Africa. The church also runs two family history centers in the nation.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted condolences on social media after the tragic accident.

“Melanie and I were incredibly saddened to learn of the unimaginable loss from the tragic accident that occurred during a youth activity in Lesotho,” wrote Elder Rasband.

“Having spent time with the outstanding members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this wonderful country, we love them deeply.

“Likewise, we have deep affection for His Majesty King Letsie III, Her Majesty Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso, and all people of this wonderful country. We mourn with them during this time of profound tragedy.

“Our faith points us to seek peace in Jesus Christ as we strive to minister to these families in their time of need.”

The youth of the Church of Jesus Christ around the world inspire us all, concluded Elder Rasband. “The loss of any young person is a tragedy as all are precious to our Heavenly Father.

“May each of us embrace the youth in our lives today with even more love and appreciation as we pray for and minister to these dear families in Lesotho.”

Latter-day Saint expatriates first lived in Lesotho in the 1980s. The church’s first branch — the Maseru Branch — was organized in the nation during a meeting attended by 15 people in July 1988.

The Church of Jesus Christ was registered in July 1989 and the first missionaries entered in September, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “As the branch grew, facilities were rented in a local school. Later a home was purchased to be remodeled into a church building.”

The church launched Seminary — religious education for young people aged 14-18 — in the early 1990s. And the first full-time missionary from Lesotho began serving in Durban, South Africa, in 1993.

On February 18, 1996, members from Lesotho were among some 5,000 Latter-day Saints who attended a large religious conference in Johannesburg , South Africa — the largest church gathering assembled to this point in South Africa.