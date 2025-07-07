Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sarah Jane Weaver
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane Weaver is editor of the Deseret News.

As the death toll from devastating flash floods in Central Texas rose past 100 on Monday evening, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement about the “unimaginable loss.”

“We mourn and pray for those who lost loved ones and friends in the wake of the devastating floods in Central Texas,” wrote members of the church’s North America Southwest Area Presidency.

Related
Prayer works — even when it seems it doesn’t

Elder Jose L. Alonso, Elder Michael A. Dunn and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt wrote they believe “the Lord is extending his hand to uplift and comfort those whose hearts need refuge at this time of sorrow.

“It is in him that we discover the strength to overcome, the courage to persevere, and the peace that surpasses all understanding. There is hope amid the darkness as those of all faiths prepare to rebuild communities and continually encircle those who grieve with arms of love.”

Related
Search continues after Texas flash floods, as Trump addresses National Weather Service warnings

Among the dead in Texas are 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all girls camp.

View Comments

The massive rainstorm hit early Friday morning, causing the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes.

A Nation in Mourning: Death toll in Texas floods tops 90 as search for missing continues (Keira Farrimond)
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.