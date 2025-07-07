Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

As the death toll from devastating flash floods in Central Texas rose past 100 on Monday evening, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement about the “unimaginable loss.”

“We mourn and pray for those who lost loved ones and friends in the wake of the devastating floods in Central Texas,” wrote members of the church’s North America Southwest Area Presidency.

Elder Jose L. Alonso, Elder Michael A. Dunn and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt wrote they believe “the Lord is extending his hand to uplift and comfort those whose hearts need refuge at this time of sorrow.

“It is in him that we discover the strength to overcome, the courage to persevere, and the peace that surpasses all understanding. There is hope amid the darkness as those of all faiths prepare to rebuild communities and continually encircle those who grieve with arms of love.”

Among the dead in Texas are 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all girls camp.

The massive rainstorm hit early Friday morning, causing the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes.