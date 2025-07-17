Community members grieve during a Maputsoe Branch memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The Young Women’s church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has identified the youth and their leaders killed in a tragic multi-vehicle accident in the African nation of Lesotho on June 21 while traveling to a church Young Women activity.

Local leaders held a memorial service Wednesday to honor and pay tribute to the deceased. A joint funeral service will be held on Saturday with individual graveside services to follow.

In addition to the youth, their leaders and drivers, two others traveling in another vehicle died in the accident.

Six additional youth and leaders remain hospitalized. Eleven others are home and recovering from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Church News.

The accident occurred near Maputsoe, Lesotho, while traveling to a church youth activity. Government authorities have positively identified each person.

A pin shows the location of the Kingdom of Lesotho in South Africa. | stock.adobe.com

The church in Lesotho

The church has 1,890 members who are part of six congregations in Lesotho, a country located in Southern Africa. The church also runs two family history centers in the nation.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted condolences on social media after the tragic accident.

“Melanie and I were incredibly saddened to learn of the unimaginable loss from the tragic accident that occurred during a youth activity in Lesotho,” wrote Elder Rasband.

“Having spent time with the outstanding members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this wonderful country, we love them deeply.”

Latter-day Saint expatriates first lived in Lesotho in the 1980s. The church’s first branch — the Maseru Branch — was organized in the nation during a meeting attended by 15 people in July 1988.

The Church of Jesus Christ was registered in July 1989 and the first missionaries entered in September, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “As the branch grew, facilities were rented in a local school. Later a home was purchased to be remodeled into a church building.”

The church launched Seminary — religious education for young people ages 14-18 — in the early 1990s. And the first full-time missionary from Lesotho began serving in Durban, South Africa, in 1993.

On Feb. 18, 1996, members from Lesotho were among some 5,000 Latter-day Saints who attended a large religious conference in Johannesburg , South Africa — the largest church gathering assembled to this point in South Africa.

Full statement from Africa South Area presidency

Following is the complete statement from the Africa South Area Presidency:

It is with much sadness that we share the names of the 10 Latter-day Saints from the Maputsoe Lesotho Branch and their two drivers who passed away in the tragic multi-vehicle accident on Saturday, June 21, 2025, near Maputsoe while traveling to a Church Young Women activity. Government authorities have positively identified each person.

Sebongile Bongi Moteletsane, female, 12

Nthabiseng Motabola, female, 13

Lerato Lets’ase, female, 14

Masechaba Komane, female, 15

Nthabeleng Francina Lebina, female, 15

Omphile Denise Lephakha, female, 16

Realeboha Matsau, female, 16

Nthabiseng Posholi, female, 24 (branch Young Women president)

Sharin Molaoa Lieketso, female, 24, (branch Young Women presidency counselor)

Tephane Victor Mokhakala, male, 28

Poloko Sekhonyana, male, 33

Mokhethi Molateli, female, 33 (wife of the branch president)

Daniel Molateli, male, 35 (branch president)

Majobo Agie Moteletsane, female, 39

The Church also sends its deepest sympathies to the families of the two victims who were in the other vehicle, and our prayers are with them.

A memorial service was held yesterday, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to honor and pay tribute to the deceased.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a joint funeral service on Saturday, July 19, 2025, open to all. Individual graveside services will follow, according to the families’ wishes.

The Church of Jesus Christ continues to provide help and support to the families of all involved.

We extend our love and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who are grieving. We honor the lives of those who have passed and pray that all may feel the comforting peace and healing power of our Savior Jesus Christ during this time of sorrow.

We are grateful for the love and concern from people around the world for all who are affected by this tragedy. We look to our faith in the Savior Jesus Christ, who can heal our broken hearts.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with our dear friends who were injured and are now on the path to recovery. We pray for their healing, strength, and comfort.

Africa South Area Presidency

Carlos A. Godoy

Denelson Silva

Vaiangina Sikahema