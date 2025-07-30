Volunteers from the Boerne congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Cypress Creek Church in Wimberley, Texas, gather items from the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 26, 2025, following the severe flooding in central Texas on July 4, 2025.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are an “integral part” of flood cleanup in central Texas, ChurchofJesusChrist.org recently reported. Efforts include aiding in search and rescue, helping coordinate volunteers and returning lost items to their owners.

On July 4, nearly 2 feet of rain fell in parts of central Texas, an area nicknamed “Flash Flood Alley” because of how prone it is to flooding. Within several hours of the July 4 rains, the Guadalupe River rose almost 35 feet.

More than 135 people died in the flooding, including Sally Graves, a 91-year-old Latter-day Saint from Hunt, Texas.

