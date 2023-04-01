New Young Women general presidency named, changes made in Young Men general presidency

Both the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will change, as announced during the April 2023 general conference Saturday afternoon session.

The new Young Women general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2023, is:



President Emily Belle Freeman

Sister Tamara Wood Runia, first counselor

Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor

President Bonnie H. Cordon and her counselors, Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Rebecca L. Craven were first called in March 2018 and sat on the stand at the Conference Center holding hands during the announcement of their release.

The Young Women General Presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2023, is, from left; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor; President Emily Belle Freeman; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, president. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The counselors in the Young Men presidency will be Bradley Ray Wilcox as first counselor (formerly second counselor) and Michael T. Nelson as second counselor. Stephen J. Lund remains the president.

The former first counselor, Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, was called to be a General Authority Seventy.

