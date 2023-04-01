Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 
General Conference Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

New Young Women general presidency named, changes made in Young Men general presidency

By Rebecca Olds
merlin_2972160.jpg

Attendees sing a congregational hymn during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Both the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will change, as announced during the April 2023 general conference Saturday afternoon session.

The new Young Women general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2023, is:

  • President Emily Belle Freeman
  • Sister Tamara Wood Runia, first counselor
  • Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor

President Bonnie H. Cordon and her counselors, Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Rebecca L. Craven were first called in March 2018 and sat on the stand at the Conference Center holding hands during the announcement of their release.

20230329_145817_LES_YW_Presidency_3183_1.JPG

The Young Women General Presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2023, is, from left; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor; President Emily Belle Freeman; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, president.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The counselors in the Young Men presidency will be Bradley Ray Wilcox as first counselor (formerly second counselor) and Michael T. Nelson as second counselor. Stephen J. Lund remains the president.

The former first counselor, Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, was called to be a General Authority Seventy.

young_men_presidency_2023.jpg

The Young Men General Presidency as of April 1, 2023. From left to right: First Counselor Brother Brad R. Wilcox, President Steven J. Lund and Second Counselor Brother Michael T. Nelson.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

