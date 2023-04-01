Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 
General Conference Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

Church leaders turn members’ focus toward Christ on eve of Palm Sunday

Saturday sessions of general conference highlight the Easter gift of atonement and resurrection as the source of personal peace

By Tad Walch Tad Walch
SHARE Church leaders turn members’ focus toward Christ on eve of Palm Sunday
merlin_2972148.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to other leaders during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Palm Sunday weekend conference for Latter-day Saints kicked off Saturday with messages emphasizing Easter as the source of Jesus Christ’s power to provide the godly gift of resurrection and personal peace.

That kind of peace is unusual in a noisy, contentious world and is unlocked by the Atonement of Jesus Christ and unique covenants available in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, leaders said on the first day of the faith’s 193rd Annual General Conference.

Just weeks after the First Presidency directed the church’s 31,330 congregations around the world to create specialized, Christ-centered Easter worship services next week, an apostle described it as a wake-up call about how church members celebrate “the most important event to ever happen on this earth — the Atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Related

Church President Russell M. Nelson did not speak on the Saturday of a general conference for the first time in his administration but is expected to address the membership Sunday.

Celebrate Easter as richly as Christmas

The first of Saturday’s 18 speakers, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve, encouraged what he characterized as a growing movement among Latter-day Saints toward a more Christ-centered Easter.

  • “How do we model the teaching and celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Easter story, with the same balance, fullness and rich religious tradition of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story?” he said.

Holding a first-edition Book of Mormon from 1830, Elder Stevenson called it a unique witness of Christ and “another testament of the Easter miracle.” He said his family will focus their Easter on the first 17 verses of the 11th chapter of the book of 3 Nephi 11, when the resurrected Christ appeared to the Book of Mormon people.

  • “In reality, the Book of Mormon shares the greatest Easter story ever told. Let it not be the greatest Easter story never told,” he said.
merlin_2972158.jpg

Sister Bonnie. H Condon, Young Women general president, speaks during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 38
merlin_2972188.jpg

Sister Bonnie. H Condon, Young Women general president, and President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, leave after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 38
merlin_2972170.jpg

Sister Wendy Nelson hugs Sister Harriet Uchtdorf prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 38
merlin_2972162.jpg

Dr. Ash Puriri, New Zealand, wears a korowai cloak during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 38
merlin_2972160.jpg

Attendees sing a congregational hymn during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 38
merlin_2972156.jpg

Christopher Sitolo, Malawi, laughs with Kenny Ogaga during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 38
merlin_2972154.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kisses his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, upon entering the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 38
merlin_2972148.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to other leaders during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 38
merlin_2972150.jpg

Leaders sing a congregational hymn during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 38
conference.jpg

Wives of general authorities talk prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 38
merlin_2972146.jpg

International guests sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Those shown are Sundae Mae Indino of Cagayan, Philippines, second from left on the second row; Thalita De Carvalho of Sao Paulo, Brazil, second from right on the second row; Georgina Montemayor Wong of Monterrey, Mexico, center of fourth row; Denisse Elorza Avalos of Tijuana, Mexico, second from left on the fifth row.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 38
merlin_2972144.jpg

Leaders wait for the start of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 38
merlin_2972116.jpg

Attendees walk into the Conference Center for the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 38
merlin_2972112.jpg

Attendees walk to the Conference Center for the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 38
merlin_2972114.jpg

Attendees walk to the Conference Center for the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 38
merlin_2972152.jpg

Attendees sing a congregational hymn during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 38
merlin_2972174.jpg

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband talk prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 38
merlin_2972166.jpg

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 38
merlin_2972164.jpg

Sisters Melanie Rasband and Sister Kathy Andersen hug prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 38
merlin_2972172.jpg

Sisters Rosana Soares and Sister Kathy Andersen talk prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 38
merlin_2972178.jpg

Elder Ronald A. Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, wave to attendees after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 38
merlin_2972180.jpg

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, leaves after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 38
merlin_2972182.jpg

Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, look to attendees after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 38
merlin_2972184.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, wave to attendees after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
24 of 38
merlin_2972190.jpg

People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
25 of 38
merlin_2972192.jpg

People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
26 of 38
merlin_2972194.jpg

Stephane Budge carries his daughter, Veralyn, 2, as their family leaves the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
27 of 38
merlin_2972196.jpg

Young Min Kim, 23, and his wife Sehi Kim, 24, both from Korea and attending school in Utah, leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
28 of 38
merlin_2972198.jpg

Anne Salama, 19, and Ornelia Richie, 22, both from Gabon and attending school in Utah, take a selfie together as they leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
29 of 38
merlin_2972200.jpg

People stand on an upper floor of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
30 of 38
merlin_2972202.jpg

People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
31 of 38
merlin_2972204.jpg

People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
32 of 38
merlin_2972206.jpg

People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
33 of 38
merlin_2972208.jpg

People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
34 of 38
merlin_2972210.jpg

People walk outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
35 of 38
merlin_2972212.jpg

People walk outside of the Conference Center, with the Salt Lake Temple undergoing renovation in the background, after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
36 of 38
merlin_2972214.jpg

Rollin and Leslie Johnson, of Salt Lake City, and Fabien Gbefou, who is from Côte d’Ivoire and is in Utah to attain his masters degree, take a selfie together outside of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
37 of 38
merlin_2972216.jpg

Barricades protect pedestrians leaving the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
38 of 38
merlin_2972158.jpg
merlin_2972188.jpg
merlin_2972170.jpg
merlin_2972162.jpg
merlin_2972160.jpg
merlin_2972156.jpg
merlin_2972154.jpg
merlin_2972148.jpg
merlin_2972150.jpg
conference.jpg
merlin_2972146.jpg
merlin_2972144.jpg
merlin_2972116.jpg
merlin_2972112.jpg
merlin_2972114.jpg
merlin_2972152.jpg
merlin_2972174.jpg
merlin_2972166.jpg
merlin_2972164.jpg
merlin_2972172.jpg
merlin_2972178.jpg
merlin_2972180.jpg
merlin_2972182.jpg
merlin_2972184.jpg
merlin_2972190.jpg
merlin_2972192.jpg
merlin_2972194.jpg
merlin_2972196.jpg
merlin_2972198.jpg
merlin_2972200.jpg
merlin_2972202.jpg
merlin_2972204.jpg
merlin_2972206.jpg
merlin_2972208.jpg
merlin_2972210.jpg
merlin_2972212.jpg
merlin_2972214.jpg
merlin_2972216.jpg

Finding godly peace amid hatred, contention and pain

The Easter story of Christ’s atonement and resurrection is the source of the heaven-like gift of personal peace, whatever the circumstances, said President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Other leaders spoke about guilt, remorse, suffering, anxiety, physical pain, disaster and more. President Eyring said supernal personal peace and joy are needed now as much as ever.

  • “Satan’s efforts to sow hatred and contention all around us seem to be increasing. We see evidence of it happening among nations and cities, in neighborhoods, in electronic media, all across the world,” he said.

President Eyring said the formula for receiving what he said was the miracle of personal peace is to keep the commandments, which includes loving God with all one’s heart, might, mind and soul.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles watched conference at home with his wife because they tested positive for COVID-19.

  • “I express my gratitude for the Savior this Palm Sunday weekend,” he said in a tweet. “I hope you will join me in recognizing and appreciating that all sins and sorrows, all disappointment and depression, all temptation and all tears may be put behind us through the divinity, atoning sacrifice and triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
merlin_2972168.jpg

Sister Bonnie H. Condon, Young Women general president, talks with Sister Susan Bednar prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The covenant path’s role in personal peace

Peace in life’s trials and heartaches and exaltation in heaven come via the church’s unique doctrine of a covenant path, said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve. He clearly and concisely defined that doctrine.

  • “Before the earth was created, God established covenants as the mechanism by which we, his children, could unite ourselves to him. Based on eternal, unchanging law, He specified the non-negotiable conditions whereby we are transformed, saved and exalted.”
  • “The term covenant path refers to a series of covenants whereby we come to Christ and connect to him. Through this covenant bond, we have access to his eternal power. The path begins with faith in Jesus Christ and repentance, followed by baptism and receiving the Holy Ghost.”
  • “Keeping covenants made in baptismal fonts and in temples also provides us with strength to withstand mortality’s trials and heartaches. The doctrine associated with these covenants eases our way and provides hope, comfort and peace.”

Elder Renlund said covenants such as temple endowment and temple sealing (for marriage and family) provide direction, maturity, eternal perspective, godly motivation, increased capacity, protection from evil and greater power to resist temptation.

  • “As you walk the covenant path, from baptism to the temple and throughout life, I promise you power to go against the natural worldly flow — power to learn, power to repent and be sanctified, and power to find hope, comfort and even joy as you face life’s challenges. I promise you and your family protection against the influence of the adversary, especially when you make the temple a major focus in your life.”
merlin_2972238.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gestures to attendees during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Related

Latter-day Saints shouldn’t live in camouflage

Leaders said Christ’s peace must be shared.

“Members across the church have felt the Lord’s gift of personal peace,” President Eyring said. “He is encouraging everyone to help others have opportunities to come unto him and qualify for that same peace themselves. Then, in turn, they will choose to seek inspiration to know how they can pass that gift along to others.”

Convert baptisms rose 26% and the Church of Jesus Christ surpassed 17 million members in 2022, according to the church’s annual statistical report, released Saturday. But more need Christ’s aid, leaders said.

“The church continues to grow everywhere, but Latter-day Saints should be shining examples of Christian living so others will desire the gospel in their lives,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve.

  • “We cannot be in camouflage. Our Christlike example of kindness, righteousness, happiness and sincere love for all peoples can create not only a guiding beacon light for them, but also an understanding that there is a safe harbor in the ordinances of salvation and exaltation of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.
merlin_2972226.jpg

Attendees sustain leaders during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 30
merlin_2972218.jpg

A BYU combined choir sings during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 30
merlin_2972222.jpg

Leaders are sustained during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 30
merlin_2972224.jpg

Leaders are sustained during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 30
merlin_2972220.jpg

Attendees sustain leaders during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 30
merlin_2972228.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enters the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 30
merlin_2972230.jpg

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, and her counsellors Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Becky Craven hold hands after being released during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 30
merlin_2972232.jpg

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, right, greets Primary General President Susan H. Porter, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 30
merlin_2972234.jpg

Attendees sustain leaders during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 30
merlin_2972236.jpg

The new Young Women General Presidency, First Counselor Sister Tamara W. Runia, President Emily Belle Freeman and Second Counselor Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 30
merlin_2972238.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gestures to attendees during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 30
merlin_2972240.jpg

Ben Roberts, 21, and Makayle Thompson, 21, both students at Utah Valley University, arrive for the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 30
merlin_2972242.jpg

The Salt Lake Temple is seen undergoing renovations as people arrive for the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 30
merlin_2972244.jpg

People arrive for the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 30
merlin_2972246.jpg

People seek extra tickets before the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 30
merlin_2972248.jpg

People arrive for the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 30
merlin_2972250.jpg

People arrive for the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 30
merlin_2972252.jpg

Attendees sign during the congregational hymn the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 30
merlin_2972254.jpg

Attendees sing during the congregational hymn at the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 30
merlin_2972256.jpg

Attendees sing during the congregational hymn at the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 30
merlin_2972312.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson blow a kiss to attendees of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 30
merlin_2972314.jpg

Ruben Aquino takes a photo of his daughter Anna, 14, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 30
merlin_2972316.jpg

People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 30
merlin_2972320.jpg

People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 30
merlin_2972322.jpg

People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 30
merlin_2972324.jpg

Karin Ponce and her daughters, Nicolle and Mia Silva, 12 and 7, take a selfie at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 30
merlin_2972326.jpg

BYU students Natalie Jones, Andrea Morris and Emma Spiers, left to right, take a photo at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 30
merlin_2972328.jpg

People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
28 of 30
merlin_2972330.jpg

Kaymi Cachimuel jumps down the stairs at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
29 of 30
merlin_2972332.jpg

Sergio and Jessica Poncio, from Guatemala City, sit at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
30 of 30
merlin_2972226.jpg
merlin_2972218.jpg
merlin_2972222.jpg
merlin_2972224.jpg
merlin_2972220.jpg
merlin_2972228.jpg
merlin_2972230.jpg
merlin_2972232.jpg
merlin_2972234.jpg
merlin_2972236.jpg
merlin_2972238.jpg
merlin_2972240.jpg
merlin_2972242.jpg
merlin_2972244.jpg
merlin_2972246.jpg
merlin_2972248.jpg
merlin_2972250.jpg
merlin_2972252.jpg
merlin_2972254.jpg
merlin_2972256.jpg
merlin_2972312.jpg
merlin_2972314.jpg
merlin_2972316.jpg
merlin_2972320.jpg
merlin_2972322.jpg
merlin_2972324.jpg
merlin_2972326.jpg
merlin_2972328.jpg
merlin_2972330.jpg
merlin_2972332.jpg

Closing a ‘ministering gap’

The efforts to help others find peace must extend within the church as well, said Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He said church members should reach out during the Easter season to those to whom they are assigned to minister and help the church close a “ministering gap” that is found in some areas.

  • “More say they are ministering than say they are being ministered to. We do not want checklist concern.”
  • “As followers of Jesus Christ, we seek to minister to others as he does because lives are waiting to change.”
  • “It is said that those who understand the true spirit of ministering do more than before, while those who do not understand do less. Let’s do more, as our Savior would. As our hymn says, it is a blessing of duty and love.”

Christ’s help extends to parenting

The church’s manual of standards for children 12 to 17 is called For the Strength of Youth. One leader referenced that title to show how the author of Easter helps parents.

All parents feel somewhat inadequate, but Christ can make weak things strong, said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

  • “Fortunately, there is a divine source of help for parents: It is Jesus Christ.”
  • “The Savior will help you, guide you and encourage you. Seek his help. Inquire of the Lord. Just as Jesus Christ is the strength of youth, Jesus Christ is also the strength of parents.”

He noted that some parents may feel their relationship with a child is less than ideal.

  • “That’s where the Savior’s power comes in. He heals the sick, and he can heal relationships. He multiplies bread and fish, and he can multiply the love and the joy in your home.”
merlin_2972230.jpg

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, and her counsellors Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Becky Craven hold hands after being released during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Other speakers

President Bonnie H. Cordon, the Young Women general president, will be released on Aug. 1, according to announcements made during the Saturday afternoon session. She also spoke Saturday about peace through Christ.

  • “We live in a fallen world, with distractions coaxing our eyes and hearts downward instead of heavenward. Much like the Nephites in 3 Nephi 11, we need Jesus Christ,” she said.

She encouraged listeners to “create muscle memory of discipleship and testimony to bring into focus their reliance on Christ.

  • “The adversary creates so much noise that it can be difficult to hear the Lord’s voice. Our world, our challenges our circumstances will not get quieter, but we can and must hunger and thirst after the things of Christ to ‘hear him’ with clarity.”

The four speakers for the Saturday evening session were Elders Mark A. Bragg, K. Brett Nattress and Juan A. Uceda of the Seventy and Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency.

Music for Saturday’s three sessions was provided by the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square in the morning, a combined choir from Brigham Young University in the afternoon and a combined choir from the Logan Institute of Religion in the evening.

The conference concludes on Sunday with sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT.

Attendance at the conference again is limited to 15,000 seats per session, though the Conference Center’s capacity is 20,000, because of parking and accessibility concerns related to the historic renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and other construction on and around Temple Square.

merlin_2972146.jpg

International guests sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Those shown are Sundae Mae Indino of Cagayan, Philippines, second from left on the second row; Thalita De Carvalho of Sao Paulo, Brazil, second from right on the second row; Georgina Montemayor Wong of Monterrey, Mexico, center of fourth row; Denisse Elorza Avalos of Tijuana, Mexico, second from left on the fifth row.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Next Up In General Conference
Meet the church’s 5 new General Authority Seventies
New Young Women general presidency named, changes made in Young Men general presidency
‘Jesus Christ is the strength of parents,’ leader says during Saturday afternoon session
Latter-day Saint membership passed 17 million in 2023, according to a new church statistical report
Latter-day Saints should make Easter as rich in tradition as Christmas, apostle says at conference
April 2023 general conference talk summaries and photo galleries