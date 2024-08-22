Disclaimer: The Deseret News may earn a small commission when you buy through links on this page.

When you’re gearing up for a hike, choosing the right clothes to wear is just as important as picking the perfect trail. Whether you’re heading out for a short day hike or a multi-day adventure, what you wear can make all the difference in comfort and performance. This guide will walk you through the essentials to ensure you’re prepared for whatever the trail throws your way.

Importance of Proper Hiking Attire

Wearing the right hiking attire isn’t just about looking the part—it’s about staying comfortable, safe and prepared for the conditions you’ll face on the trail. The right clothing can protect you from the elements, regulate your body temperature and prevent injuries like blisters or sunburn.

Beyond comfort, the right gear helps you hike more efficiently. Moisture-wicking fabrics keep you dry and prevent chafing, while sturdy footwear with good traction reduces the risk of slipping or twisting an ankle. Investing in quality hiking attire means you’re better equipped to handle unexpected challenges and enjoy your hike to the fullest.

Norwegian Wisdom: “There is No Bad Weather, Only Bad Clothes”

The Norwegian proverb “There is no bad weather, only bad clothes” highlights the idea that with the right clothing, you can handle any weather conditions. It’s a reminder that being properly prepared is key to enjoying outdoor activities, no matter what nature throws at you. This mindset is especially important in hiking, where unpredictable weather can turn a pleasant trek into a challenging ordeal.

By dressing appropriately for the weather, you can stay comfortable and safe, even in less-than-ideal conditions. Whether it’s rain, snow or intense sun, having the right gear allows you to keep going without sacrificing your well-being.

Preparation for Unpredictable Weather

Preparing for unexpected weather changes is essential, especially when hiking in high elevations and summits. At higher altitudes, weather can shift rapidly, turning a sunny day into a cold, windy or stormy one within minutes. Without the right gear, you can quickly find yourself uncomfortable or, worse, in a dangerous situation. Hypothermia, frostbite and dehydration are real risks if you’re not properly equipped to handle sudden temperature drops or unexpected precipitation. Being prepared for the unexpected not only keeps you comfortable but also ensures you can safely reach your destination and enjoy the hike no matter how unpredictable the weather may be.

Types of Hiking Footwear

Choosing the right hiking footwear is one of the most important decisions you’ll make before hitting the trail. Your feet are your foundation, and the right shoes significantly impact your comfort, stability and overall enjoyment. Whether you’re tackling rugged terrain or a gentle path, understanding the different types of hiking footwear will help you pick the best option for your adventure.

Sturdy Athletic Shoes

For beginner hikers, sturdy, closed-toe athletic shoes are an excellent choice. These shoes offer a good balance of support, flexibility and comfort, making them ideal for easier trails and shorter hikes. They provide enough grip to handle varied terrain without the bulk and stiffness of hiking boots, which can be overwhelming for those new to the activity.

Athletic shoes are also versatile and often already part of a beginner’s wardrobe, making them a convenient option for those who are just getting started. They allow you to focus on enjoying the hike without worrying about breaking in heavier footwear. As you gain more experience and tackle more challenging trails, you can consider upgrading to specialized hiking shoes or boots, but for the first few hikes, athletic shoes will serve you well.

Trail Running Shoes

Trail running shoes are a great choice for hiking, especially when you need reliable performance. Their aggressive tread patterns and sticky rubber soles provide exceptional grip on various surfaces, from loose gravel to muddy trails, so you can confidently navigate tricky terrains without worrying about slipping. Additionally, these shoes are designed with features like reinforced heel cups and supportive midsoles that keep your foot secure and properly aligned, reducing the risk of ankle injuries and helping you maintain balance on uneven ground.

Another key advantage of trail running shoes is their lightness, which significantly reduces fatigue on long hikes. Compared to traditional hiking boots, trail runners are much lighter, allowing you to move more freely and comfortably, conserving energy for the journey ahead. The cushioned midsoles also absorb impact, easing the strain on your joints and muscles, which helps you stay comfortable and energized throughout your hike.

Low-Top Hiking Shoes

Low-top hiking shoes offer the perfect balance of comfort and durability, making them ideal for day hikes. The low-top design gives you more freedom of movement and a lighter feel compared to traditional boots, so you can move quickly and easily on the trail. This is especially helpful on shorter hikes where you might not need the extra ankle support that higher-cut boots provide.

The burlier uppers on these shoes add another layer of protection, particularly against abrasion. When you’re hiking on rocky or rugged terrain, the tougher materials help shield your feet from sharp rocks, roots or other trail obstacles. This durability ensures that your shoes can handle rough conditions without wearing out too quickly, making them a reliable choice for regular hikes.

Mid-Cut Boots

Mid-cut boots are ideal for longer treks or hikers prone to ankle injuries. The higher cut provides extra stability around your ankles, which is crucial when carrying a heavy pack or navigating uneven terrain. This added support helps prevent your ankles from rolling, reducing the risk of sprains or other injuries during extended hikes.

For those who are more susceptible to ankle issues, mid-cut boots are a smart choice. They offer a good balance between the flexibility of low-top shoes and the protection of full boots. The added ankle support can make a big difference in keeping you comfortable and secure over long distances, allowing you to focus on the trail ahead without worrying about potential injuries.

Waterproof vs. Synthetic Options

Waterproof boots are essential for wet conditions because they keep your feet dry, making them a must-have for hikes in rainy weather or through streams and muddy areas. However, they tend to be less breathable, which can cause your feet to overheat and sweat, especially in warmer weather. This can lead to discomfort over long distances, as moisture buildup inside the boots can cause blisters or other foot issues.

Synthetic shoes are preferred for summer hiking due to their breathability. These shoes allow air to circulate more freely, keeping your feet cooler and drier in hot conditions. While they might not offer the same level of water resistance as waterproof boots, they are ideal for dry, warm-weather hikes.

If you plan to hike regularly in both conditions, it may be a good idea to have a pair of each on hand.

When to Replace Your Hiking Boots

To make sure your hiking boots continue to offer the support and safety you need, it’s important to know when it’s time to replace them. Here are some key guidelines based on mileage and hiking conditions:

Mileage: Replace your boots after 500 to 1,000 miles of use. If you hike regularly, keeping track of your mileage helps you know when your boots are nearing the end of their lifespan.

Hiking conditions: If you often hike on rough, rocky trails or in wet conditions, your boots may wear out faster. Pay attention to the condition of the soles and uppers, as heavy wear can reduce traction and support.

Comfort: When you start to notice discomfort or pain during hikes, it could be a sign your boots are losing their cushioning and support. This is especially true if you feel increased pressure on your feet or if blisters become more common.

Visible damage: Cracks, worn-out treads or separation of the sole from the upper are clear signs that your boots need to be replaced. These issues can compromise your safety on the trail.

Choosing the Right Clothing Materials

Wearing the right clothing materials is crucial for staying comfortable and safe while hiking. The proper materials help regulate your body temperature, wick away moisture and protect you from the elements. Choosing the wrong fabrics can lead to discomfort, excessive sweating and even serious issues like hypothermia in colder conditions.

Materials to avoid:

Cotton: It retains moisture, making you feel wet and cold. It also dries slowly, which can lead to discomfort and potential health risks in colder weather.

Denim: Like cotton, it absorbs moisture and takes a long time to dry, making it a poor choice for hiking.

Materials to wear:

Merino wool: It’s excellent for regulating body temperature, wicking moisture and resisting odors. It’s suitable for both warm and cold weather.

Synthetic fabrics (e.g., polyester nylon): These materials are lightweight, quick-drying and good at wicking moisture away from your skin, keeping you dry and comfortable.

Fleece: Ideal for insulation, it provides warmth without being bulky and continues to insulate even when wet.

Layering for Various Conditions

Layering clothing is essential for staying comfortable and protected in various weather conditions. By dressing in layers, you can easily adjust your clothing to regulate your body temperature and manage moisture as conditions change throughout your hike. A basic layering system typically includes three layers: a base layer, a mid-layer and an outer layer.

The base layer is worn next to your skin and should be made of moisture-wicking material to keep you dry. The mid-layer provides insulation and is often made of fleece or wool. The outer layer protects against the elements like wind and rain, so a waterproof or water-resistant jacket is ideal. By using this layering system, you can add or remove layers as needed, ensuring you stay ready for whatever the trail brings.

Seasonal Layering Needs

How you layer your clothes for hiking changes by season. We’ve broken down everything you need to know below.

Winter Layers

When hiking in the winter, layering is key to staying comfortable and safe. Here’s how to get it right:

Base Layer: Start with a moisture-wicking base layer. This layer sits closest to your skin and helps keep sweat away from your body, which is crucial in cold weather. Choose materials like merino wool or synthetic fabrics that dry quickly and provide good insulation.

Mid Layer: Next, add an insulating mid layer. This could be a fleece or a lightweight down jacket. The goal here is to trap heat and keep you warm. Look for options that provide good warmth without too much bulk.

Outer Layer: Your final layer should be a waterproof and windproof shell. This outer layer protects you from snow, rain and wind while allowing moisture to escape. A breathable, waterproof jacket is a must-have to keep you dry and comfortable.

Accessories: Don’t forget to layer your accessories. Wear a warm hat, gloves and a neck gaiter or scarf. These items help protect your extremities from the cold and can be adjusted as needed.

Remember, you can always add or remove layers based on your activity level and the weather conditions. Staying flexible will help you maintain the right temperature and enjoy your hike.

Spring Preparation

Spring weather can be unpredictable, so layering your clothes for a hike in this season is crucial. Here’s how to do it effectively:

Base Layer: Begin with a lightweight moisture-wicking base layer. As temperatures fluctuate, this layer helps keep sweat away from your skin and dries quickly. Opt for materials like synthetic fabrics or lightweight merino wool that offer breathability and comfort.

Mid Layer: Add a versatile mid layer for insulation. A lightweight fleece or a thin down jacket works well. This layer provides warmth while still being easy to pack and adjust as the weather changes.

Outer Layer: Choose a waterproof and windproof shell for your outer layer. Spring can bring unexpected rain and wind, so having a breathable waterproof jacket or compact poncho is essential.

Accessories: A light hat and gloves might come in handy on cooler days or in higher altitudes.

Since spring weather can shift rapidly, having extra warm layers and rain preparation gear is always a smart move. Being prepared for a range of conditions ensures you stay comfortable and enjoy your hike no matter what the weather brings.

Summer Insulating Layer

Even in summer, layering your clothes for hiking is important to adapt to changing conditions. Here’s how to layer effectively:

Base Layer: Start with a lightweight, moisture-wicking base layer. Choose materials that keep sweat away from your skin and dry quickly, such as synthetic fabrics.

Mid Layer: While you might not need heavy insulation, a lightweight, breathable mid layer is still useful. A thin fleece or a long-sleeve shirt can offer added warmth if temperatures drop, especially in higher elevations or during early mornings and evenings.

Outer Layer: Opt for a breathable, water-resistant shell for your outer layer. Summer weather can be unpredictable, with sudden rain showers or strong winds. A lightweight jacket or poncho that protects against wind and light rain will keep you dry without causing overheating.

Accessories: Even in summer, it’s wise to carry an insulating layer for colder conditions, particularly in high altitudes or after dark. Also, bring sun protection gear like a hat and sunglasses to shield yourself from the sun’s rays.

Although you may not need to wear all of these layers at the start of your hike, you should keep them in your hiking backpack for easy access if the weather shifts or you’re heading for higher altitudes.

Fall Gear

Fall hiking requires thoughtful layering to manage the cooler temperatures and variable weather. Here’s how to layer effectively:

Base Layer: Start with a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat away from your skin. As temperatures drop, choose materials that offer both warmth and breathability, like merino wool or synthetic fabrics designed for cooler weather.

Mid Layer: Add a mid layer for insulation. A lightweight fleece or a thin down jacket can provide extra warmth as temperatures fall. This layer is versatile and easy to adjust based on the day’s changing conditions.

Outer Layer: Your outer layer should include a weather-resistant shell. Fall can bring rain, wind, and sudden temperature drops. A breathable, waterproof jacket will keep you dry and protect you from the elements while allowing sweat to escape.

Accessories: A warm hat, gloves and a neck gaiter can make a big difference as temperatures drop, especially in the morning or evening. Also, bring rain gear in case of fall showers.

With fall’s unpredictable weather, being prepared with the right layers helps you stay comfortable and enjoy your hike. Adjusting your layers as conditions change ensures you’re ready for whatever the day brings.

Additional Gear and Accessories

When hiking, having the right gear and accessories can make a huge difference in your comfort and safety. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and being prepared with essential items ensures you’re ready for unexpected rain, wind and temperature shifts. Here’s a guide to the must-have rain gear and accessories that will keep you dry, warm and comfortable on the trail.

Essential Items Checklist

Preparing for a hike involves more than just lacing up your boots. Packing the right gear ensures you’re ready for various conditions and can handle any unexpected situations. Here’s a detailed checklist of essential items to bring on your hike:

Clothing:

Moisture-wicking base layers

Insulating mid layers

Weather-resistant outer layer

Hiking pants or shorts

Hat and gloves

Extra layers for warmth or rain

Footwear:

Comfortable, supportive hiking boots or shoes

Moisture-wicking socks (bring extra pairs)

Food and Water:

At least 2 liters of water

Water filter or purification tablets (if refilling from natural sources)

High-energy snacks

Packed meals for longer hikes

Navigation and Safety:

Map and compass or GPS device

Fully charged smartphone with offline maps

First aid kit

Multi-tool

Emergency whistle

Additional Gear:

Sun protection (sunscreen, hat, sunglasses)

Bug Spray

Rain gear

Lightweight hiking backpack

Headlamp or flashlight with extra batteries

Trekking poles (if needed)

Underwear and Sports Bras

When it comes to hiking, the right underwear and sports bras can make all the difference in your comfort. You want to choose items that keep you dry, prevent chafing, and offer good support.

Go for moisture-wicking underwear made from materials like synthetic fabrics or merino wool. These fabrics help keep sweat away from your skin, which is crucial for avoiding discomfort and chafing. Look for options with a snug but not too tight fit. Seamless or flat-seam designs can reduce the risk of irritation. Avoid cotton, as it absorbs moisture and takes a long time to dry, which can lead to a soggy feeling and chafing.

For sports bras, choose one that offers good support and is made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The type of support you need will depend on your activity level and personal preference. For high-impact activities, like brisk hiking or scrambling, opt for a bra with more support and coverage. For lower-impact hikes, a lighter support bra might do the trick. Look for adjustable straps and a comfortable band that won’t dig in. A sports bra with mesh panels can also help with ventilation.

Footwear for Muddy Conditions

Hiking in muddy conditions requires footwear designed to handle slippery, uneven terrain. Opt for footwear with widely spaced lugs on the outsole. These lugs provide better traction by allowing mud and debris to fall away more easily. Shoes or boots with a deep, aggressive tread pattern can help you grip the ground and reduce the chance of slipping.

Consider waterproof or water-resistant footwear to keep your feet dry. Muddy trails often mean wet conditions, so having shoes or boots that repel water can help keep your feet comfortable and prevent blisters. Durable, quick-drying synthetic materials can also help manage moisture.

Conclusion

Choosing the right clothes for hiking is all about staying comfortable and prepared for whatever the trail throws your way. From layering for different seasons to picking the right footwear for muddy conditions, each detail makes a difference in how enjoyable your hike will be. Remember to wear moisture-wicking base layers, pack extra layers for warmth or rain and opt for footwear that handles various terrains well. With the right gear, you’ll be ready to tackle any adventure and make the most of your time outdoors. So, gear up and get ready to hit the trail!

Endnote: This content was produced in conjunction with Deseret News partners. Products linked in this article are independently chosen and not sponsored. We try to update links when possible, but note that deals and prices can change at the discretion of the retailer.