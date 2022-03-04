Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

The Hidden Plague: Utah’s opioid epidemic

The illicit drug trade is undergoing a seismic shift, with Utah in the middle of the deadly trade of the opioid fentanyl

CJ McManus poses for a portrait in Price on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Carbon County is facing an opioid addiction epidemic. McManus is going through drug court for the second time and has been sober for 20 months. He rents an apartment in the back of this h
InDepth
How Carbon County is ‘building a fence’ to protect the community from opioids
Carbon County has the highest rate of prescription overdose deaths in Utah and one of the highest rates of retail opioid prescriptions dispensed per 100 people nationwide. Both are distressing distinctions, and their impacts are deeply personal.
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 2, 2018 7:45 a.m. MST
Turina James, pictured on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, has been in Seattle's Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program for four years. She first tried heroin when she was 17 after the death of her 1-year-old son. James credits the program for helping get cle
InDepth
Lessons from Seattle: How this alternative to jail may be a solution for Utah
Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion is a pre-booking diversion program developed to address low-level drug and prostitution crimes in Seattle.
By Erica Evans
Dec 26, 2017 6:49 a.m. MST
Former BYU football player and broadcaster Alema Harrington is pictured in Draper on Nov. 30, 2017. Harrington struggled with opioid addiction and is now clean and counseling addicts.
InDepth
See how this former BYU running back defeated his decades-long battle with opioids
After a decades-long battle with opioids, former BYU running back Alema Harrington has dedicated himself to helping others overcome their addiction.
By Deseret News
Dec 21, 2017 11:14 a.m. MST
Jenna Uitdenhowen poses for a photo in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30, 2017. Uitdenhowen was a nurse and became addicted to opioids after a car crash. She now works at Odyssey House as a medical coordinator.
InDepth
‘My kids were on their own': How a Utah mother battled addiction while raising her children
Jenna Uitdenhowen spent more than 20 years addicted to opioids. She’s now the medical coordinator at The Odyssey House, one of Utah’s leading addiction recovery programs.
By Deseret News
Dec 20, 2017 10:36 a.m. MST
Mike Bennett, former Iron County School District superintendent and LDS bishop, stands in his doorway in Salt Lake City on Sept 27, 2017. Bennett was addicted to opioids and is now clean and counseling addicts.
InDepth
How a school superintendent and LDS bishop overcame opioid addiction
Mike Bennett was at the top of his career: the superintendent of Iron County public schools and a bishop in the LDS Church. But then he got addicted to opioids.
By Gillian Friedman and Jeffrey Allred
Dec 20, 2017 10:36 a.m. MST
Jesse and Ashly Stone hold their daughter, Jane, near their home in Heber on Nov. 29, 2017. Both struggled with opioid addiction and have been clean for five years.
InDepth
How this Mormon couple met and conquered opioid addiction
For years, Ashly and Jesse searched fruitlessly for freedom from opioid addiction. First they found God. Then they found each other.
By Gillian Friedman
Dec 20, 2017 10:36 a.m. MST
Shantel Cozart holds an award that Trevor Cook, a recovering addict, received as she talks with him at his USARA in his Salt Lake City office on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
InDepth
Unintended consequences: Investigation reveals why drug court enrollment is declining
An investigation by the Deseret News has revealed that in recent years, the number of people enrolled in drug courts in some states, including Utah, has been declining. In 2017, nearly 200 fewer people were enrolled in Utah drug courts than in 2015.
By Gillian Friedman
Dec 17, 2017 9:58 p.m. MST
Parker Stewart poses for a photo with his wife, Madilyn Stewart.
Utah
‘We are killing innocent people': Stunned doctor warns of opioid danger, even when taken as prescribed
After a healthy 21-year-old Vernal man died unexpectedly following a tonsillectomy, his family — and the very doctor who prescribed him his pain medication — are warning of the dangers of opioids even for those who take them as instructed.
By Ben Lockhart
Dec 9, 2017 6:53 p.m. MST
Dr. Lynn Webster poses for a photo at PRA Health Sciences in Millcreek on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
InDepth
The untold story of how Utah doctors and Big Pharma helped drive the national opioid epidemic
Utah became a mecca for doctors interested in using opioids to treat chronic pain. Their well-intentioned ideas may have contributed to a national crisis.
By Deseret News
Oct 26, 2017 12:01 a.m. MDT
Park City is pictured on Friday, July 14, 2017.
InDepth
The Park City story: One boy died, then another — and the opioid epidemic came into full view
In September 2016, two 13-year-old friends in Park City died after overdosing on “pink,” a synthetic opioid from China. Their deaths revealed how the opioid crisis afflicts even affluent communities.
By Jesse Hyde
July 20, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
InDepth
From Mormon kid to alleged drug kingpin: Inside the rise and fall of Aaron Shamo
Special report: The illicit drug trade is undergoing a seismic shift, with Utah in the middle of the deadly trade of the opioid fentanyl. This is the first in an ongoing series about this modern-day plague.
By Jesse Hyde
June 22, 2017 10 a.m. MDT
