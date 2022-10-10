Steward Health Care Week 9 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Parker Snyder, San Juan (Jr.)

Parker Snyder has been at the heart San Juan’s dominant regular season, with the Broncos sitting at a 9-0 record with one game remaining.

Snyder has passed for 2,660 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for 557 yards and six TDs.

“Parker is one of the best players I have coached on and off the field. He is a 4.0 student and kind to everyone he meets. Everyone is Parker’s friend. He is also a great wrestler and baseball player. He is an awesome leader, student and quarterback. We are sure happy to have him,” said San Juan coach Barkley Christensen.

In last week’s 35-27 win over Beaver, Snyder completed 29 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 58 yards on the ground and another score.

Girls soccer

Melanie Solis, Ben Lomond (Jr.)

Melanie Sollis enjoyed the type of day everyone dreams of last weekend’s 3A first round win over ALA.

She recorded three goals and three assists to power Ben Lomond to a resounding 8-0 victory. She’s now recorded eight goals and five assists this season heading into the 3A second round this week.

“Melanie is a leader and controls the center field for the Scots. She also possesses an advanced understanding of the game and has a heightened vision of the field. These skills allow her to distribute and create plays that help bolster the Scots offensive attack. Melanie is an invaluable asset to the Lady Scots Soccer team and a player that the other girls look up to,” said Ben Lomond coach Sarah Espinoza.

Volleyball

Nia Damuni, Ridgeline (Sr.)

Ridgeline owns a perfect 7-0 record in Region 11 play this year, and the leadership of senior setter Nia Damuni has been one of the catalysts.

“Nia is special. She is talented, but better yet, everything comes together when she’s on the floor. It’s hard to replace players like her,” said Ridgeline coach Jaicee Roden.

For the season, the Gonzaga commit has recorded 410 assists to go along with her 168 digs and 60 kills.

Last week, 4A’s Ridgeline competed in the 5A/6A Volleyball Challenge at Mountain View and though it only went 2-4, it competed against the best teams in 6A and 5A which should prepare it for the upcoming 4A state tournament as it looks to repeat as state champ.

Girls cross country

Sienna Barton, Bonneville (Jr.)

Bonneville’s Sienna Barton dominated at the Region 5 cross country championships at Layton Commons Park last week as she looks to build momentum toward the 5A state meet later this month.

The junior won the race comfortably with a time of 18:12.0, which was 41 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher from Woods Cross.

“Sienna is a great team leader and an example to her teammates. Her teammates described her as always happy and fun to be around. She cares as much about their success as she does her own. She is self disciplined about her training and even more about her school work which makes for an all around wonderful young lady to coach and teach,” said Bonneville coach Alydia Barton.

As a sophomore last year Barton finished 13th at the 5A state meet.

Boys cross country

Trey Despain, Pine View (Sr.)

Pine View’s Trey Despain is one of the favorites to win the 4A state meet last month, and he showed why at the Cedar Invitational last week at Cedar High School.

The senior outkicked a strong field of primarily Region 10 runners to claim the title with a time of 15:12.2. Run finished six seconds ahead of the runner-up from Richfield.

“Trey is an amazing team leader. Over his four years he has fully bought into the team aspect of XC and is now showing his teammates how this dedication will help them grow as athletes and people,” said Pine View coach David Holt.

Last year at the 4A state meet in Salt Lake City, Despain finished fourth and will be in the hunt for a different color medal this year.

Girls tennis

Anna Frey, Farmington (Fr.)

Farmington freshman Anna Frey showed outstanding fight and determination at last week’s 6A state tournament to ultimately claim the state title.

After dropping the first set to Skyridge’s Bella Lewis in the first singles championship match, Frey quickly regrouped to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-0 to win the state title.

Frey had only dropped three total games in her first three state tournament wins but had to dig deep for the fourth victory.

Frey finished her first high school season with a perfect 14-0 record.

Boys golf

Carson Reynolds, Waterford (Sr.)

After finishing as 2A runner-up the year prior, Waterford’s Carson Reynolds put in the work throughout the summer and during the 2022 golf season to ultimately finish as state champion.

Reynolds shot a 7-under 137 at Mountain View Golf Course in West Jordan last week to claim the 2A individual state title by seven strokes. He shot a career-best tournament round of 6-under during Day 1 of the competition.

“Carson has embraced the journey in his development as a golfer. Over his high school career he has matured in his approach to practice; progressing from primarily focusing on how far he could hit the ball to concentrating on improving his putting skills and his creativity around the greens. He has worked with his fellow teammates to improve their golf skills. It has been enjoyable to watch Carson’s development as both a person and a golfer,” said Waterford coach Jeff Instelfjord.

