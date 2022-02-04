High school drill team: Canyon View captures 3A state title, second in school history

Realignment opened the door for a new 3A drill team state champion, and Canyon View made the most of the opportunity on Friday night at UVU.

The Falcons finished first in two of three categories at the 3A state championships as it edged North Sanpete for its first state championship since 2011 and just the second in school history.

North Sanpete was seeking its seventh state title in school history and first since 1996.

Canyon View finished first in Military and Dance and second in Show. North Sanpete finished first in Show, second in Dance and third in Military.

Juan Diego, Juab and Union rounded out the top five.

Grid View Canyon View celebrates their 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Canyon View celebrates their 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One team runs off stage as another walks on during the military portion of the 2A and 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

South Summit competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Competitors gather backstage at the 2A and 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Manti’s Kylee Hanks cries after injuring herself in the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A drill team competitor stretches before the military portion of the 2A and 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A Carbon drill team member collapses after competing in the dance portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Juab competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Juan Diego’s Corrine Simao and Ella Schorlemmer pray before competing in the military portion of the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Manti competes in the dance portion of the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Carbon competes in the military portion of the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Carbon competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Carbon drill team members hug after competing in the dance portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Canyon View coaches wear sequined heels at the 2A and 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Union coaches Loryn Seeley, right, and Kandi Iverson cheese after Union’s performance in the military portion of the 3A drill team state finals at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Juab competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Juan Diego competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

South Summit dances backstage before competing in the show portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Canyon View competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Canyon View competes in the show portion of the 3A drill team state title at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Class 3A State Championship

At UVU

Team standings

Canyon View North Sanpete Juan Diego Juab Union

Military

Canyon View Juan Diego North Sanpete Juab Union

Dance

Canyon View North Sanpete Juan Diego Union Juab

Show