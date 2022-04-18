Steward Health Care Week 36 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Kade Miller, Riverton (Sr.)

Expectations were high for Riverton baseball this year, and Kade Miller is helping the Silverwolves live up to them as they’re currently ranked first in 6A with a 12-3 record.

In 15 games the senior is batting .409 with an on-base percentage of .518. He’s tied for the team lead with 17 RBIs, which ranks sixth in 6A.

“Kade has many talents when it comes to baseball but what we really love about Kade is that he is a great person. He is one of the many leaders we have on this year’s team,” said Riverton coach Jay Applegate.

Softball

Shelbee Jones, Bingham (Jr.)

Bingham softball posted a 5-1 record at a tournament in Las Vegas last week, and the arm and bat of Shelbee Jones was a big reason why.

A returning Deseret News first team all-stater last year, Jones leads the Miners on the mound with a 16-3 record. Only one other pitcher has earned a decision for Bingham.

At the plate, Jones leads the state with 12 home runs to go along with four doubles and 28 RBIs and her team-leading .519 batting average.

Boys soccer

Javier Martinez, West (Sr.)

West is running away with the Region 2 soccer title, and the steady play of Javier Martinez has been one of the catalysts.

The senior forward is tied for the team lead with eight goals to go along with his three assists.

Last week his assist to Luis Raenea Rodriguez in overtime set up the gamer-winner in a 1-0 win over Taylorsville, and then the following day against Kearns he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

“What makes Javi a key player for West is his confidence on the ball. He’s not afraid of the big moments in the game, and it’s contagious for the rest of the team,” said West coach Conner Mitchell.

Two weeks ago he recorded a hat trick in West’s impressive 5-4 win over Riverton.

Boys lacrosse

Tucker Sampson, Green Canyon (Jr.)

Junior attacker Tucker Sampson had a breakout performance last week in leading the Wolves to a big victory over Mountain Crest.

Sampson scored seven goals to push Green Canyon to the 13-1 victory. For the season, Sampson has scored a team-high 18 goals to go along with his three assists.

“Tucker is a third-year starter at attack and he’s one of those student athletes who always gives 100% in drills, challenges and games. He was so due for a big night and it was fun to watch him score from so many different looks and locations on the field. He is a true example of someone who leads by example and we expect more big games out of him this year,” said Green Canyon coach Oldham.

Girls lacrosse

Olivia Ottley, Springville (Sr.)

Springville dives back into action this week with two games after an extend break, and Olivia Ottley looks to pick up where she left off.

In Springvillle’s recent wins over both Bonneville and Spanish Fork before the break, Ottley scored five goals in each giving her 20 goals on the season in just four games.

“Olivia is a true leader. She took on the leadership role for the Springville High team at its first inception last year. She was the only player when the team was formed that played lacrosse, and so it was up to her to teach the team and be their anchor. She has taught this team from the ground up. She is our team captain and has shown time and again what an amazing leader she is,” said Springville coach Adrienne Ottley.

“Olivia is a versatile and dependable player. Her biggest strength is on attack, but she can be put in at middie and defense when the team needs her there and provide stellar performances there as well. She has high game IQ and is able to visualize the field and find scoring opportunities for her team. She is also a great on-field communicator and helps her teammates work together to do their best. She loves this game with all her heart and has shared that love with so many to grow this game.”

Boys track

Ryan Trane, Weber (Sr.)

Ryan Trane continues to lower his 110-meter hurdles time as the senior looks to break into the top 10 times in state history.

Trane already owns the 6A record with a 14.17 time he posted at last year’s state meet. With this year’s state meet about a month away, Trane won the 110 hurdles at the Phoenix Fire Fest at Farmington High School over the weekend with a time of 14.35. It’s the best time in Utah this season.

He also finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.02. His top time in the 300 hurdles this year is 39.49, which he ran a few weeks ago at Bingham. It still ranks as the third-best mark in the state in that event.

Girls track

Marianne Barber, Farmington (Sr.)

Farmington senior Marianne Barber is one of the top sprinters in the state, and she reminded everyone of that on her home track last weekend at the Phoenix Fire Fest.

Barber won the 100 meters with a time of 11.92 — just .02 ahead of Snow Canyon’s Kristin Cook — and then won the 200 meters with a time of 24.31.

“Marianne is such an incredible athlete. What makes Marianne so great at what she does is her commitment and dedication to the sport. She knows the importance of hard work and is always a team player. She is a natural leader who always looks outward to build others up. This selfless characteristic she possesses is what makes her truly amazing,” said Farmington coach Chris Brower.

Her 200-meter time is the top mark in Utah this spring, and her 100-meter time ranks second.

Boys tennis

Cort Armstrong, Skyridge (Sr.)

Cort Armstrong, along with his brother Calvin Armstrong, have made a formidable doubles pair of Skyridge’s tennis team this season.

Heading into the final weeks of the regular season, at first doubles Cort Armstrong has put together a 10-1 record this year with impressive wins over Lone Peak and Corner Canyon, while splitting with American Fork in the very difficult Region 4.

“Cort is a great leader on and off the court, he works hard in practice and the matches and truly embodies what it is to be a Falcon,” said Skyridge coach Ben Armstrong.

Girls golf

Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Corner Canyon was the 6A state runner-up last year by one stroke, and junior Victoria Romney is one of the golfers hoping to push the Chargers over the top this spring.

Romney has led the way for Corner Canyon this season in three tournament, averaging an 80 with great consistency. She shot an 81 at Glenmoor, an 80 at Riverbend and a 79 at Rose Park. Corner Canyon has two tournaments this week at Fox Hollow and Mountain View.

“Victoria loves golf. She is always striving to be the best golfer that she can be. It is fun to watch her out on the golf course because of how talented she is and how hard she pushes herself. She is a huge asset to our team, and we love her dearly,” said Corner Canyon coach Lexi Gagnon.

